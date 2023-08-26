Crash Home
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: As it happened

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

Follow Saturday at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog as Max Verstappen looks to secure yet another pole position.

15:31
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for all of the latest paddock reaction to qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

15:30
Full results

Click here for the full qualifying order from Zandvoort...

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,
15:26
Top 10

Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Albon, Alonso, Sainz, Perez, Piastri, Leclerc and Sargeant.

15:25
Verstappen on pole

0.5s clear of Norris. Perez slots into third.

15:25
Norris up on Verstappen

The McLaren driver is on course to take pole here. Can he do it?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:23
Two minutes to go

Here we go then... it's currently a McLaren 1-2.

15:21
Q3 back underway

Just over three minutes on the clock.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
Q3 will resume in three minutes

There will be four minutes on the clock.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:17
15:16
Leclerc

Replays show him sliding off into the barrier. 

15:15
Red flag

Leclerc has stopped out on track.

15:14
The track looks very dry

Everyone is finding big gains compared to before the red flag.

15:11
Q3 back underway

Just eight minutes on the clock.

15:10
15:07
Session will resume in four minutes

Q3 will get back underway at 3:11pm UK time.

15:01
Current order

Albon, Sargeant, Sainz and Russell.

No times on the board from anyone else.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:54
14:52
Red flag

Sargeant has crashed at Turn 2. A big shunt for the Williams driver.

"I'm OK," he's reported over team radio.

14:51
Everyone on slicks

Albon sets the pace with a 1m15.743s, 1.0s clear of teammate Sargeant.

14:49
Q3 underway

Slicks for Russell, Albon, Sainz and Sargeant. 

14:47
DRS enabled

FIA have announced that DRS is enabled for Q3.

14:41
Hamilton out in Q2!

Knocked out: Stroll, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Hulkenberg.

14:40
Leclerc goes third

Chequered flag - a lot of improvements out there.

14:39
Piastri takes to the top now

Piastri goes fastest, while Norris is down to ninth.

In the drop-zone: Hamilton, Gasly, Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Sainz.

14:38
Albon goes fastest

The times continue to tumble as Albon goes fastest ahead of Verstappen. Tsunoda into third.

