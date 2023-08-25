Ricciardo crashed at the banked Turn 3 corner after getting caught out by Oscar Piastri’s crash just ahead of him.

While the crash wasn’t too heavy, it was immediately clear that Ricciardo had hurt himself.

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver? Video of Who Will Be Red Bull&#039;s Next F1 Driver?

It was soon confirmed that Ricciardo had been taken to hospital for further evaluation following an initial examination at the circuit’s medical centre.

After checks at the hospital, it was revealed that the 34-year-old had broken his wrist and thus would be unable to race this weekend.

The news was confirmed to a number of media outlets by Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko in Zandvoort.

Shortly after, AlphaTauri released a statement: "After today’s incident during Free Practice 2 in Zandvoort, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out. An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend. The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery.

"Further updates will be released in due course."

Lawson, who has been present at Zandvoort this weekend as Red Bull and AlphaTauri's reserve driver, will step in alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Given that the Italian Grand Prix is next weekened, it's likely Ricciardo will have to sit out of next week's race at Monza as well.