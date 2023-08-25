Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Follow all of the F1 action from Zandvoort here at the Dutch Grand Prix with the Crash.net live blog.

12:23
Alonso & Hamilton

The quick times are coming in with Alonso going second; Hamilton into third.

12:22
Verstappen returns to the top

On the softs, he goes 0.4s ahead of his teammate.

12:19
FP1 back underway

Just over 10 minutes on the clock.

12:18
Session will resume in two minutes

The session will continue shortly. 

12:12
Red flag

Hulkenberg is off the track in the final sector.

Hamilton was on course to go fastest before that.

12:10
Twenty minutes on the clock

Perez, Albon, Sargeant, Ocon, Gasly, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Bottas and Leclerc.

12:06
Perez improves

He finds a tenth on his latest soft tyre lap to improve to a 1m12.323s.

12:02
Great lap from Albon

Albon goes just 0.008s behind Perez at the top of the timesheets.

A clear sign there's a lot more to come from Red Bull when Verstappen puts on the softs.

12:00
More soft tyres

Perez is now flying on the softer rubber. 

He takes top spot off Sargeant with a 1m12.439s, 0.3s ahead of the Williams driver.

11:58
Sargeant on top!

Making the most of the soft tyre, Sargeant goes fastest by three-tenths.

Still no times from Tsunoda, Norris or Stroll.

11:56
Mercedes 2-3

Hamilton slots into second again, 0.4s shy of Verstappen's top time.

Russell is in third, 0.5s off the pace.

11:51
Alonso takes to the track

In the upgraded Aston Martin, Alonso joins the action on the medium tyres.

11:49
Twenty minutes gone in FP1

Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas, Perez, Sargeant, Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Russell and Ricciardo.

11:45
Strong showing from Williams

A good start to the weekend for Williams with Sargeant in third; Albon into ffith.

Still early days though as no times from the McLarens, Aston Martins or Zhou.

11:41
F1 is back!

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,
11:39
Hamilton goes second

Hamilton is 0.6s off Verstappen's top time.

11:37
Current top 10

Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Sargeant, Ocon, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Magnussen.

11:36
Russell takes to the top

A 1m14.901s for Russell, 0.4s clear of Verstappen. 

However, the Red Bull driver is currently on course to take top spot again.

11:35
No Sainz in FP1

He's been replaced by 2021 F2 runner-up Robert Shwartzman.

The Russian (running under the Israeli flag) is currently 11th fastest.

11:35
Verstappen sets the pace

Less than a tenth between Verstappen and Perez at the top of the timesheets. Both on the hards.

11:33
The home hero

A big reception for Verstappen as he gets to work in the RB19.

He's on the hard tyre.

11:30
FP1 is go!

First practice for the Dutch Grand Prix is now underway at Zandvoort.

11:28
FP1 about to get underway

Two minutes until F1 is officially back!

11:19
More from Massa on his legal pursuit

11:18
Upgrades

Numerous upgrades up and down the grid at Zandvoort.

