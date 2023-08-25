The quick times are coming in with Alonso going second; Hamilton into third.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the F1 action from Zandvoort here at the Dutch Grand Prix with the Crash.net live blog.
On the softs, he goes 0.4s ahead of his teammate.
Just over 10 minutes on the clock.
The session will continue shortly.
Hulkenberg is off the track in the final sector.
Hamilton was on course to go fastest before that.
Perez, Albon, Sargeant, Ocon, Gasly, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Bottas and Leclerc.
He finds a tenth on his latest soft tyre lap to improve to a 1m12.323s.
Albon goes just 0.008s behind Perez at the top of the timesheets.
A clear sign there's a lot more to come from Red Bull when Verstappen puts on the softs.
Perez is now flying on the softer rubber.
He takes top spot off Sargeant with a 1m12.439s, 0.3s ahead of the Williams driver.
Making the most of the soft tyre, Sargeant goes fastest by three-tenths.
Still no times from Tsunoda, Norris or Stroll.
Hamilton slots into second again, 0.4s shy of Verstappen's top time.
Russell is in third, 0.5s off the pace.
In the upgraded Aston Martin, Alonso joins the action on the medium tyres.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas, Perez, Sargeant, Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Russell and Ricciardo.
A good start to the weekend for Williams with Sargeant in third; Albon into ffith.
Still early days though as no times from the McLarens, Aston Martins or Zhou.
Hamilton is 0.6s off Verstappen's top time.
Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Sargeant, Ocon, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Magnussen.
A 1m14.901s for Russell, 0.4s clear of Verstappen.
However, the Red Bull driver is currently on course to take top spot again.
He's been replaced by 2021 F2 runner-up Robert Shwartzman.
The Russian (running under the Israeli flag) is currently 11th fastest.
Less than a tenth between Verstappen and Perez at the top of the timesheets. Both on the hards.
A big reception for Verstappen as he gets to work in the RB19.
He's on the hard tyre.
First practice for the Dutch Grand Prix is now underway at Zandvoort.
Two minutes until F1 is officially back!
Numerous upgrades up and down the grid at Zandvoort.
