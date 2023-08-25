FIRST LOOK: New Aston Martin package set to boost Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin have focused on their floor and diffuser in a major package brought to the F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

After an unexpectedly bright start to 2023, with Fernando Alonso's podium in Bahrain, Aston Martin have dipped back behind Mercedes and McLaren in recent weeks.

But this post-summer upgrade package is their hope to restore themselves as Red Bull's main challengers.

Alonso said: “Now in the second part of the year, I think we want to go back to a more competitive position. I think everything is so tight now behind Red Bull with Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren – so we want to be in that fight until Abu Dhabi. And that’s the aim.”

But Mercedes have also brought three upgraded parts of their own to Zandvoort, while Red Bull with use a new beam wing.