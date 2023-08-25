Crash Home
Robert Shwartzman (RUS) / (ISR) Ferrari SF-23 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix,

How Friday F1 practice for the Dutch Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

Follow all of the F1 action from Zandvoort here at the Dutch Grand Prix with the Crash.net live blog.

16:07
Friday is over

That's a wrap for Friday practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

16:05
FP2 report

What happened in second practice at Zandvoort? 

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort,
16:04
FP2 results

Full order here...

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort,
16:01
Chequered flag

Norris on top ahead of Verstappen, Albon, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Gasly, Perez, Stroll, Bottas and Alonso.

15:52
Just under 10 minutes to go

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,
15:47
Race runs

Verstappen: 1m15.8s (S)
Norris: 1m16.2s (S)
Hamilton: 1m16.1s (M)
Perez: 1m16.2s (M)

15:46

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands, Practice
15:39
15:37
Current top 10

Norris, Verstappen, Albon, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Gasly, Perez, Stroll, Bottas and Alonso.

Leclerc only 11th for Ferrari.

15:31
Albon into third

The times continue to tumble at Zandvoort as the track grips up.

15:29
Only second for Verstappen

He gets within two-tenths of Norris.

Very promising signs for McLaren this weekend.

15:27
Big lap from Norris

Constant change at the top of the timesheets.

Norris goes 0.3s clear of Hamilton, with Gasly, Stroll and Bottas completing the top five.

15:26
Sargeant goes fastest

Williams' good form continues as the rookie goes top of the timesheets.

15:26
Perez goes clear

A 0.5s advantage for Perez at the top of the timesheets now.

15:24
FP2 back underway

35 minutes on the clock - the track is busy again with soft tyres.

15:21
Order under red flag

Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri, Stroll, Ricciardo, Gasly, Albon and Norris.

15:13
15:12
Piastri/Ricciardo

Both drivers had respective incidents at the same corner. Thankfully they avoided each other.

15:10
Red flag

Piastri and Ricciardo have damage after a brush with the barrier.

15:09
Verstappen gets a clean lap in

He goes one-tenth ahead of Perez to reclaim top spot with a 1m12.449s.

Further down, impressive laps from Piastri and Ricciardo on the hards - they're fifth and sixth.

15:06
The times continue to tumble

Hamilton takes top spot now - less than a tenth clear of Perez.

Russell into third. 

15:06
Traffic for Verstappen

On a fast lap, the Red Bull driver nearly ran into the back of Hulkenberg. 

15:05
Ricciardo up to P2

Another impressive lap on the board and it goes to Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri.

15:04
Perez sets the pace

A big early lap from Perez to take top spot ahead of Russell - 0.6s between those two.

15:03
A busy track

18 of the 20 cars are out there. 

Stroll - who missed the majority of FP1 through a power unit issue - is out on track which is good news for Aston Martin.

