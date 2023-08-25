That's a wrap for Friday practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.Keep across Crash.net for all of the latest paddock news and reaction!
How Friday F1 practice for the Dutch Grand Prix unfolded
Follow all of the F1 action from Zandvoort here at the Dutch Grand Prix with the Crash.net live blog.
That's a wrap for Friday practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.
Keep across Crash.net for all of the latest paddock news and reaction!
What happened in second practice at Zandvoort?
Full order here...
Norris on top ahead of Verstappen, Albon, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Gasly, Perez, Stroll, Bottas and Alonso.
Verstappen: 1m15.8s (S)
Norris: 1m16.2s (S)
Hamilton: 1m16.1s (M)
Perez: 1m16.2s (M)
Norris, Verstappen, Albon, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Gasly, Perez, Stroll, Bottas and Alonso.
Leclerc only 11th for Ferrari.
The times continue to tumble at Zandvoort as the track grips up.
He gets within two-tenths of Norris.
Very promising signs for McLaren this weekend.
Constant change at the top of the timesheets.
Norris goes 0.3s clear of Hamilton, with Gasly, Stroll and Bottas completing the top five.
Williams' good form continues as the rookie goes top of the timesheets.
A 0.5s advantage for Perez at the top of the timesheets now.
35 minutes on the clock - the track is busy again with soft tyres.
Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri, Stroll, Ricciardo, Gasly, Albon and Norris.
Both drivers had respective incidents at the same corner. Thankfully they avoided each other.
Piastri and Ricciardo have damage after a brush with the barrier.
He goes one-tenth ahead of Perez to reclaim top spot with a 1m12.449s.
Further down, impressive laps from Piastri and Ricciardo on the hards - they're fifth and sixth.
Hamilton takes top spot now - less than a tenth clear of Perez.
Russell into third.
On a fast lap, the Red Bull driver nearly ran into the back of Hulkenberg.
Another impressive lap on the board and it goes to Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri.
A big early lap from Perez to take top spot ahead of Russell - 0.6s between those two.
18 of the 20 cars are out there.
Stroll - who missed the majority of FP1 through a power unit issue - is out on track which is good news for Aston Martin.