Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari F1-75. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Final practice ahead of qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 35 Seconds Ago

  • Final practice is at 6pm BST; qualifying is at 9pm BST.

It's Saturday for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Friday practice in Mexico was a busy one with Pirelli getting another tyre test in second practice.

This meant there was only one representative session of running in the morning.

Carlos Sainz topped the session ahead of Charles Leclerc, but there's more to come from Max Verstappen surely, who spun ahead of his soft tyre run.

Follow all the action here with the Crash.net live blog.

18:53

Into the final six minutes - Russell remains on top ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and Bottas.

18:49

Verstappen improves but stays third - 0.4s off.

18:46

Bottas moves up to fifth on the softs, 0.9s off Russell's pace.

18:44
Order with 15 minutes to go

Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Albon, Schumacher and Alonso.

18:38

Russell improves to a 1m18.399s, a tenth ahead of Hamilton.

Verstappen is now 0.7s off.

18:37

Russell is going quickly again.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:33
18:30

Verstappen improves again to a 1m19.118s, 0.287s clear of Russell.

18:29
The order with 30 minutes to go

Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Albon, Alonso, Tsunoda and Norris.

18:22

Verstappen goes fastest immediately, a tenth ahead of Russell.

18:20

Verstappen takes to the track for the first time this afternoon.

18:18

Norris moves ahead of Bottas for sixth - a tenth between the two drivers in terms of the midfield battle.

18:15

A brief yellow flag due to Schumacher's spin at Turn 10.

18:14

Russell smashes the current benchmark by 0.4s. A strong lap from the Mercedes driver.

18:11

Perez goes second overall, 0.3s off Sainz's benchmark of a 1m19.864s.

18:10

Sainz goes 0.6s clear of Leclerc at the top of the timesheets. Hamilton, Bottas and Schumacher complete the top five.

18:08

Hamilton goes 0.5s clear of Bottas at the top of the timesheets, but he's beaten by Leclerc.

A scrappy lap from the Ferrari driver - a couple of moments in the middle sector.

18:06

Bottas improves again to a 1m21.041s. 

Hamilton sets a 1m33.965s, 12.9s off his former Mercedes teammate.

18:05

Hamilton and Bottas are the only two drivers out on track.

The Mercedes driver is on the red-marked softs.

18:03

Bottas goes quickest with a 1m21.462s - the first time of the day so far.

18:01

Bottas takes to the track for Alfa Romeo on the mediums.

18:00

FP3 is now underway in Mexico City!

17:55
Five minutes away from the start of the final practice. 
Circuit atmosphere - dancers in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
17:47
17:38
Lewis Hamilton arrives!
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,
