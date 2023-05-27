Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Ocon, Russell, Stroll and Bottas.
F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
It's Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix which means it's time for the best qualifying session of the year.
Follow all the action from Monte Carlo here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen improves to a 1m12.898s to move 0.3s clear of Perez.
Sainz and Leclerc are over 0.4s shy.
Verstappen's rear tyre brushes the barriers into Turn 1. No damage done to his Red Bull though.
It's Verstappen fastest ahead of Perez - less than a tenth between the pair.
He goes a tenth clear of Alonso at the top of the timesheets.
The times continue to tumble.
Another impressive lap from the Spaniard to pip Verstappen to top spot.
0.097s between the top two.
He takes to the top with a 1m13.794s, 0.5s ahead of Perez.
Norris completes the top three, 0.7s off the pace.
It's a 1m14.763s for Stroll, a tenth ahead of Norris.
Perez is on course to go quickest of all.
Still no sign of either Mercedes.
Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Bottas, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Zhou, Gasly, de Vries and Norris.
Perez sets a 1m14.990s, 0.6s clear of Gasly.
The Alfa Romeo driver slots into second overall, just 0.3s off Perez.
The opening time of the session goes to Perez with a 1m15.641s, 13s clear of Gasly - who most likely had to slow down due to his teammate's issue.
Speaking of Ocon, he's back in the pit lane.
He briefly stopped out on track but managed to get going again.
There was some smoke coming out the back of his Alpine - probably from the brakes.
The Frenchman takes to the track with Perez and Gasly.
They're on the softs.
All cars are now in the pit lane with no times on the board.
Stroll, Alonso and de Vries are out there already.
Some early pit stop practice for Aston Martin as well.
Final practice in Monaco has started.
Not long now until final practice in Monaco kicks off.
Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net F1 live blog for Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
No doubt it's going to be a thrilling day of action ahead with qualifying this afternoon.
It's tight at the front with the Red Bulls, Ferraris and Fernando Alonso seemingly in contention for pole position.