Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

It's Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix which means it's time for the best qualifying session of the year.

Follow all the action from Monte Carlo here with the Crash.net live blog.

12:02
Current top 10

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Ocon, Russell, Stroll and Bottas.

12:00
Another big improvement

Verstappen improves to a 1m12.898s to move 0.3s clear of Perez.

Sainz and Leclerc are over 0.4s shy.

11:58
A brush of the barriers

Verstappen's rear tyre brushes the barriers into Turn 1. No damage done to his Red Bull though.

11:55
Another change at the top

It's Verstappen fastest ahead of Perez - less than a tenth between the pair.

11:55
Perez goes quickest

He goes a tenth clear of Alonso at the top of the timesheets.

The times continue to tumble. 

11:53
Alonso goes quickest

Another impressive lap from the Spaniard to pip Verstappen to top spot.

0.097s between the top two.

11:51
Mega lap from Max

He takes to the top with a 1m13.794s, 0.5s ahead of Perez.

Norris completes the top three, 0.7s off the pace.

11:48
Stroll goes quickest

It's a 1m14.763s for Stroll, a tenth ahead of Norris.

Perez is on course to go quickest of all.

Still no sign of either Mercedes.

11:45
Current top 10

Perez, Sainz, Stroll, Bottas, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Zhou, Gasly, de Vries and Norris.

11:44
Perez improves again

Perez sets a 1m14.990s, 0.6s clear of Gasly.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:42
Bottas goes second

The Alfa Romeo driver slots into second overall, just 0.3s off Perez.

11:40
First time on the board

The opening time of the session goes to Perez with a 1m15.641s, 13s clear of Gasly - who most likely had to slow down due to his teammate's issue.

Speaking of Ocon, he's back in the pit lane.

11:39
Trouble for Ocon?

He briefly stopped out on track but managed to get going again.

There was some smoke coming out the back of his Alpine - probably from the brakes.

11:37
Ocon breaks the silence

The Frenchman takes to the track with Perez and Gasly.

They're on the softs.

11:35
A quiet track

All cars are now in the pit lane with no times on the board.

11:33
Who is on track?

Stroll, Alonso and de Vries are out there already.

Some early pit stop practice for Aston Martin as well.

11:32
11:31
FP3 is underway

Final practice in Monaco has started.

11:26
Five minutes to go

Not long now until final practice in Monaco kicks off.

11:11
Verstappen on his future

The reigning world champion has once again cast doubt over his F1 future.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
11:07
Can Fernando Alonso win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix?

11:07
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net F1 live blog for Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix.

No doubt it's going to be a thrilling day of action ahead with qualifying this afternoon.

It's tight at the front with the Red Bulls, Ferraris and Fernando Alonso seemingly in contention for pole position.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Practice
