How qualifying for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 2 Hours Ago

It's Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix which means it's time for the best qualifying session of the year.

Follow all the action from Monte Carlo here with the Crash.net live blog.

16:18
That's a wrap!

That concludes our qualifying live coverage.

Keep across Crash.net for all of the reaction to an exciting qualifying session - Verstappen on pole ahead of Alonso and Leclerc.

16:17
Results

Full qualifying results from a thrilling session in Monaco

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
16:11
It's pole for Verstappen

He's done it! It's Max Verstappen on pole in Monaco.

Alonso and Leclerc complete the top three.

16:10
Alonso takes pole

The Spaniard is back on pole position.

All eyes on Verstappen.

16:10
Leclerc takes back pole

But watch out for Sainz and Alonso.

16:07
Ocon takes pole

Incredible! The Alpine driver takes provisional pole in Monaco.

16:07
Provisional pole for Max!

He's back on top - less than a tenth ahead of Alonso, making up his time in the final sector.

16:04
Order after the first runs

Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Verstappen, Ocon, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Norris.

16:04
Alonso radio

"I am pushing like an animal." 

16:02
Provisional pole for Alonso

A 1m11.706s for Alonso - he's nearly 0.4s clear of Verstappen.

15:59
Q3 is underway

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon and Tsunoda take to the track.

15:52
Hamilton goes fifth

He's safely through into Q3.

Out in Q2: Piastri, de Vries, Albon, Stroll and Bottas.

15:51
Chequered flag out

Hamilton is currently 12th overall - can he improve to get through?

15:50
A problem for Norris?

He hit the wall at Tabac. He's currently ninth and has returned to the pit lane.

15:48
Leclerc goes second

Finally a strong lap from the home hero to put him second overall - over a tenth off Verstappen.

15:46
Russell goes third

Strong lap from the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton only manages 10th overall. 

15:44
In the drop-zone

Russell, Albon, Stroll, de Vries and Tsunoda.

15:42
Mercedes are struggling

Only ninth for Hamilton; 11th for Russell.

15:40
Alpine are looking good

Second and fourth for the Alpines so far.

15:38
Verstappen sets the pace

The early benchmark from Verstappen is a 1m12.038s - 0.3s ahead of his Q1 time.

15:37
Q2 is underway

The second part of qualifying is now underway!

15:30
Hamilton makes it through!

Hamilton makes it through in seventh.

Out in Q1: Sargeant, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Perez.

15:28
Chequered flag

The majority of drivers are out on laps currently.

Sainz and Hamilton are under threat - they could be knocked out here.

Verstappen takes to the top.

15:27

In the drop-zone currently: Bottas, Sainz, Zhou, Sargeant and Perez.

