That concludes our qualifying live coverage.Keep across Crash.net for all of the reaction to an exciting qualifying session - Verstappen on pole ahead of Alonso and Leclerc.
How qualifying for the F1 Monaco Grand Prix unfolded
It's Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix which means it's time for the best qualifying session of the year.
Follow all the action from Monte Carlo here with the Crash.net live blog.
That concludes our qualifying live coverage.
Keep across Crash.net for all of the reaction to an exciting qualifying session - Verstappen on pole ahead of Alonso and Leclerc.
Full qualifying results from a thrilling session in Monaco
He's done it! It's Max Verstappen on pole in Monaco.
Alonso and Leclerc complete the top three.
The Spaniard is back on pole position.
All eyes on Verstappen.
But watch out for Sainz and Alonso.
Incredible! The Alpine driver takes provisional pole in Monaco.
He's back on top - less than a tenth ahead of Alonso, making up his time in the final sector.
Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Verstappen, Ocon, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Norris.
"I am pushing like an animal."
A 1m11.706s for Alonso - he's nearly 0.4s clear of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon and Tsunoda take to the track.
He's safely through into Q3.
Out in Q2: Piastri, de Vries, Albon, Stroll and Bottas.
Hamilton is currently 12th overall - can he improve to get through?
He hit the wall at Tabac. He's currently ninth and has returned to the pit lane.
Finally a strong lap from the home hero to put him second overall - over a tenth off Verstappen.
Strong lap from the Mercedes driver.
Hamilton only manages 10th overall.
Russell, Albon, Stroll, de Vries and Tsunoda.
Only ninth for Hamilton; 11th for Russell.
Second and fourth for the Alpines so far.
The early benchmark from Verstappen is a 1m12.038s - 0.3s ahead of his Q1 time.
The second part of qualifying is now underway!
Hamilton makes it through in seventh.
Out in Q1: Sargeant, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Perez.
The majority of drivers are out on laps currently.
Sainz and Hamilton are under threat - they could be knocked out here.
Verstappen takes to the top.
In the drop-zone currently: Bottas, Sainz, Zhou, Sargeant and Perez.