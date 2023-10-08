Keep across Crash.net for all of the paddock reaction from Qatar!
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened
Follow the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
Another penalty for Perez...
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Perez and Zhou.
Piastri and Norris complete the podium.
Norris is now 1.0s behind Verstappen.
Verstappen sets the fastest lap of the race.
Current top 10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Stroll, Gasly.
A five-second penalty for Stroll now.
He's going onto the mediums.
He fits the soft tyres with several laps to go.
He rejoins in fourth.
Russell still needs to make a pit stop - likely going to put on the softs.
Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Zhou, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Stroll, Gasly, Perez, Albon, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Lawson.
"We're going to hold position. Bring it home."
Norris seems to disagree though as he sets the fastest lap of the race.
He's down in 13th after picking up two five-second time penalties.
He's closer to his teammate though as Alonso comes in for the mediums.
He will be close to Piastri on the pit exit surely.
Piastri, Leclerc, Ocon and Perez all come into the pit lane.
Further down, Gasly has been given a five-second penalty.
The American driver looks to be retiring from the race - he's reported that he's feeling unwell on the team radio.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Gasly, Stroll, Perez, Magnussen, Albon, Tsunoda, Zhou, Lawson, Hulkenberg and Sargeant.
A 5s penalty for Perez - what a shocker!
He's under investigation for track limits.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Bottas, Ocon, Stroll, Gasly, Perez, Magnussen, Albon, Tsunoda, Zhou, Lawson, Hulkenberg and Sargeant.
For "rejoining unsafely".
He's onto the hard tyre - he rejoins in lead still.