Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened

Last Updated: 3 Hours Ago

Follow the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

19:57
That's a wrap

19:41
Full results

Another penalty for Perez...

19:32
Top 10

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Perez and Zhou.

19:31
Verstappen wins in Qatar!

Piastri and Norris complete the podium. 

19:30
Verstappen starts the final lap

Norris is now 1.0s behind Verstappen.

19:29
Two laps to go

Verstappen sets the fastest lap of the race.

19:28
Lap 55/57

Current top 10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Stroll, Gasly.

19:27
Track limits

A five-second penalty for Stroll now.

19:22
Verstappen is next into the pit lane

He's going onto the mediums.

19:21
Russell pits

He fits the soft tyres with several laps to go.

He rejoins in fourth.

19:20
Lap 50/57

Russell still needs to make a pit stop - likely going to put on the softs.

19:17
Ten laps to go

Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Zhou, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Stroll, Gasly, Perez, Albon, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Lawson.

19:16
Norris radio

"We're going to hold position. Bring it home."

Norris seems to disagree though as he sets the fastest lap of the race.

19:15
Perez has been lapped

He's down in 13th after picking up two five-second time penalties.

19:13
Norris rejoins in fourth

He's closer to his teammate though as Alonso comes in for the mediums.

19:12
Norris is next in

He will be close to Piastri on the pit exit surely.

19:12
More pit stops

Piastri, Leclerc, Ocon and Perez all come into the pit lane.

Further down, Gasly has been given a five-second penalty. 

19:10
Just 15 laps to go now

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand Prix, Doha, Qatar, Race
19:08
Sargeant

The American driver looks to be retiring from the race - he's reported that he's feeling unwell on the team radio.

19:05
Order on Lap 39

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Gasly, Stroll, Perez, Magnussen, Albon, Tsunoda, Zhou, Lawson, Hulkenberg and Sargeant.

19:03
Another penalty for Perez

A 5s penalty for Perez - what a shocker!

19:02
Perez could be getting another penalty

He's under investigation for track limits.

19:01
Order on Lap 36

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Bottas, Ocon, Stroll, Gasly, Perez, Magnussen, Albon, Tsunoda, Zhou, Lawson, Hulkenberg and Sargeant.

18:59
Alonso under investigation

For "rejoining unsafely". 

18:58
Verstappen pits again

He's onto the hard tyre - he rejoins in lead still.

