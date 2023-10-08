Drivers limited to 18 laps per tyre set at today’s F1 Qatar Grand Prix

A three-stop pitstop strategy will not be enforced, however with the 57-lap distance and only 18 laps permitted per tyre set, it is inevitable that each driver will pit three times.

A driver will be black flagged and disqualified if they exceed an 18-lap stint on a single set of tyres.

Pirelli met with the F1 drivers on Sunday, six hours before the race is due to begin at 6pm UK, to discuss the late change of rules.

If a driver needs to run used tyres, they will receive two extra laps for the slow in and out-laps. If a driver used a set of tyres for five laps in practice or qualifying, they can use those tyres for 15 laps in the race.

Tyre and track limit issues have been a constant theme all weekend in Qatar.

Pirelli noticed damage to their tyres on Friday leading to safety concerns.

Track limits were adjusted to keep the cars off the troublesome Turn 11 and 12 kerbs but that didn't stop multiple track limit violations throughout Saturday.

The FIA then confirmed ahead of Sunday's grand prix:

Due to the frequency of Safety Car interventions in yesterday’s Sprint, the tyre data available for analysis by Pirelli was insufficient to add to that already undertaken following previous track sessions.

In some cases, tyres that were analysed from the Sprint did show the initial onset of the separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords of the tyres.

As was the case in Free Practice 1, this issue has likely been caused by the high-frequency interference between the tyre sidewall and the 50mm ‘pyramid’ kerbs used extensively at this circuit, aggravated by the propensity to ride those kerbs.

As a consequence, it has been decided by the FIA and Pirelli and after consultation with the teams on safety grounds, the following measures will be implemented for today’s Qatar Grand Prix: