Crash Home
F1
Live
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 celebrates winning his third World Championship in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint race: As it happened

Last Updated: 12 Hours Ago

Reporting By:
19:31
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for all of the paddock reaction to Verstappen's third title victory.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:20
Verstappen is a three-time world champion

A remarkable achievement for Verstappen - three titles in three years. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:16
Result

Full sprint race order here...

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23 battle for position. Formula 1 World
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:09
Result

Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Albon.

Alonso, Gasly, Bottas, Tsunoda, Stroll, Magnussen and Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:09
Piastri wins the sprint, Verstappen wins the title!

Piastri wins the sprint but Verstappen takes the title - champion of the world!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:07
Lap 18/19

Hamilton past Gasly and Alonso now.

The seven-time world champion could get the Ferraris here.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:05
Norris past the Ferraris

The Ferraris are struggling a lot with their tyres - which allows Norris to get through.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:04
Verstappen into second

He has a 2.6s gap to make up on Piastri for the win.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:03
Restart

Norris has lost out to Leclerc into Turn 1.

Hamilton has also dropped behind Gasly.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:01
Lap 15/19

The race is back underway...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:00
Safety Car in this lap

The order will be: Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton, Gasly, Bottas, Albon, Tsunoda, Stroll, Zhou and Magnussen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:56
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:55
Perez-Ocon

Replays show a three-wide moment between Ocon, Hulkenberg and Perez.

There was inevitable contact.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:54
Safety Car again!

Ocon and Perez are out of the race.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:52
Piastri leads

The softs are finished! 

Piastri breezes past Russell into Turn 1 for the lead of the sprint.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:51
Lap 10/19

Verstappen is now into third as Sainz loses out. 

The Ferraris are struggling with their softs now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:50
Lap 9/19

Russell's lead has been cut down to 1.1s at the front.

Verstappen is up to fourth now, overtaking Leclerc into Turn 1.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:49
Lap 8/19

Russell sets the fastest lap as he builds his lead over Piastri to 1.7s. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:47
SC restart

Piastri holds onto second ahead of Sainz after losing out on the restart.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:45
Safety Car in this lap

Sargeant's car has been cleared.

The race will restart on Lap 7.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:42
Order under the Safety Car

Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Ocon, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Gasly.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:40
Safety Car again

Sargeant is in the gravel trap. He's out of the race.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:40
Russell leads!

What a move from Russell, a late lunge on Piastri into Turn 6.

Norris is struggling though as he's put under pressure by Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:37
Order under the Safety Car

Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Perez, Gasly, Hamilton, Bottas, Stroll, Magnussen, Zhou, Albon, Sargeant, Tsunoda.

Lawson is OUT.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:35
Safety Car

Lawson is out of the race.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture