Keep across Crash.net for all of the paddock reaction to Verstappen's third title victory.
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint race: As it happened
A remarkable achievement for Verstappen - three titles in three years.
Full sprint race order here...
Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Albon.
Alonso, Gasly, Bottas, Tsunoda, Stroll, Magnussen and Zhou.
Piastri wins the sprint but Verstappen takes the title - champion of the world!
Hamilton past Gasly and Alonso now.
The seven-time world champion could get the Ferraris here.
The Ferraris are struggling a lot with their tyres - which allows Norris to get through.
He has a 2.6s gap to make up on Piastri for the win.
Norris has lost out to Leclerc into Turn 1.
Hamilton has also dropped behind Gasly.
The race is back underway...
The order will be: Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton, Gasly, Bottas, Albon, Tsunoda, Stroll, Zhou and Magnussen.
Replays show a three-wide moment between Ocon, Hulkenberg and Perez.
There was inevitable contact.
Ocon and Perez are out of the race.
The softs are finished!
Piastri breezes past Russell into Turn 1 for the lead of the sprint.
Verstappen is now into third as Sainz loses out.
The Ferraris are struggling with their softs now.
Russell's lead has been cut down to 1.1s at the front.
Verstappen is up to fourth now, overtaking Leclerc into Turn 1.
Russell sets the fastest lap as he builds his lead over Piastri to 1.7s.
Piastri holds onto second ahead of Sainz after losing out on the restart.
Sargeant's car has been cleared.
The race will restart on Lap 7.
Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Ocon, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Gasly.
Sargeant is in the gravel trap. He's out of the race.
What a move from Russell, a late lunge on Piastri into Turn 6.
Norris is struggling though as he's put under pressure by Alonso.
Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Perez, Gasly, Hamilton, Bottas, Stroll, Magnussen, Zhou, Albon, Sargeant, Tsunoda.
Lawson is OUT.
Lawson is out of the race.