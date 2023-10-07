How can Verstappen win the 2023 F1 world championship today?

Verstappen is on the cusp of winning his third consecutive drivers' title following his latest win at the Japanese Grand Prix.

He's won 13 of the 15 races in F1 2023, and is on the verge of another title in Qatar.

Ahead of Qatar, Verstappen is 177 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez, with 180 points on the table.

Simply, if Verstappen finishes sixth (three points awarded) in the sprint race then he will be champion even if Perez takes the full eight points.

Seventh would be enough in the sprint if Perez is second, while eighth would also hand him the title if Perez is third.

If Perez finishes fourth or lower in the sprint race then Verstappen will be champion regardless.

Based on recent form, it seems that Verstappen will take his third title by winning the Qatar sprint race.