Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 leads at the start of the race as Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45 and

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened

Last Updated: 7 Hours Ago

Follow the action from the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

19:10
That's a wrap

Our live blog has come to an end with attention quickly turning to post-race reaction and news.

We will be back in two weeks for the first-ever Las Vegas GP.

19:10
Report

Read our report from Interlagos here...

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19 leads George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
19:06
An incredible final lap

Alonso got ahead of Perez but then the pair were separated by less than a tenth across the line.

Crazy scenes.

19:01
Verstappen wins!

Verstappen takes the win ahead of Norris and Alonso, who keeps Perez behind to the line.

Stroll, Sainz, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Ocon complete the top 10.

19:01
Alonso gets back ahead

What a battle there...

18:59
Perez finally gets Alonso

He's up to third after a daring move with DRS.

18:57
Three laps to go

No changes to the order.

Perez remains 0.7s behind Alonso in the fight for third - it could go down to the final lap.

18:55
Five laps to go

Norris is 8.6s behind Verstappen in the battle for the lead.

Perez is still in DRS range of Alonso - but can't get close enough.

18:50
The order on Lap 63

Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Ocon.

18:49
Lap 62/71

Alonso continues to keep Perez at bay in the fight for the podium.

No other battles going on currently.

18:47
Lap 60/71

Norris comes in for his second pit stop.

Further behind, Alonso is forced to go on the defensive to keep Perez behind into Turn 1.

He does so but it does seem inevitable.

18:44
Russell is out of the race

He's told to "retire the car".

18:43
Lap 57/71

The main battle is the fight for third, with Perez running just 0.5s off Alonso.

18:42

Verstappen comes into the pit lane for a fresh set of softs.

Norris inherits the lead now.

18:41
Lap 56/71

No second stops from either Verstappen or Norris yet.

The McLaren driver is running 7.9s off the reigning world champion.

18:38
Perez closes in

Just 1.098s between Perez and Alonso in the fight for the podium.

18:37
Start snaps

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 leads at the race restart. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand
18:34
Gasly gets past Hamilton

The Mercedes nightmare continues as Gasly overtakes Hamilton for eighth.

18:33
Order on Lap 50

Verstappen, Norris, Stroll, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Gasly and Ocon.

18:31
Alonso remains ahead

Alonso rejoins 3.7s ahead of Perez in the fight for the podium.

18:30
Red Bull look to undercut Alonso

Perez is in for a set of softs - he was running 2.7s behind Alonso.

Hamilton also comes in for fresh rubber.

18:29
Russell pits again

A set of softs for Russell - he was about to be overtaken by Tsunoda.

18:27
Gaps at the front

Verstappen's lead over Norris currently sits at 6.0s. 

Alonso is 2.8s ahead of Perez in the fight for the podium.

18:25
Gasly overtakes Russell

Gasly uses DRS to get past the Alpine into Turn 1.

18:23
Lap 42/71

Gasly is running just 0.9s behind Russell in the fight for eighth. 

What a poor day for Mercedes.

