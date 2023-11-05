Our live blog has come to an end with attention quickly turning to post-race reaction and news.We will be back in two weeks for the first-ever Las Vegas GP.
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened
We will be back in two weeks for the first-ever Las Vegas GP.
Alonso got ahead of Perez but then the pair were separated by less than a tenth across the line.
Crazy scenes.
Verstappen takes the win ahead of Norris and Alonso, who keeps Perez behind to the line.
Stroll, Sainz, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Ocon complete the top 10.
What a battle there...
He's up to third after a daring move with DRS.
No changes to the order.
Perez remains 0.7s behind Alonso in the fight for third - it could go down to the final lap.
Norris is 8.6s behind Verstappen in the battle for the lead.
Perez is still in DRS range of Alonso - but can't get close enough.
Verstappen, Norris, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Sainz, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Ocon.
Alonso continues to keep Perez at bay in the fight for the podium.
No other battles going on currently.
Norris comes in for his second pit stop.
Further behind, Alonso is forced to go on the defensive to keep Perez behind into Turn 1.
He does so but it does seem inevitable.
He's told to "retire the car".
The main battle is the fight for third, with Perez running just 0.5s off Alonso.
Verstappen comes into the pit lane for a fresh set of softs.
Norris inherits the lead now.
No second stops from either Verstappen or Norris yet.
The McLaren driver is running 7.9s off the reigning world champion.
Just 1.098s between Perez and Alonso in the fight for the podium.
The Mercedes nightmare continues as Gasly overtakes Hamilton for eighth.
Verstappen, Norris, Stroll, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Gasly and Ocon.
Alonso rejoins 3.7s ahead of Perez in the fight for the podium.
Perez is in for a set of softs - he was running 2.7s behind Alonso.
Hamilton also comes in for fresh rubber.
A set of softs for Russell - he was about to be overtaken by Tsunoda.
Verstappen's lead over Norris currently sits at 6.0s.
Alonso is 2.8s ahead of Perez in the fight for the podium.
Gasly uses DRS to get past the Alpine into Turn 1.
Gasly is running just 0.9s behind Russell in the fight for eighth.
What a poor day for Mercedes.