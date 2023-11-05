Verstappen resists Norris to win chaotic Sao Paulo GP as Mercedes falter

The three-time world champion was once again in peerless form on his way to picking up a 17th win from 20 races in what has been an incredible season, having fended off an early challenge from McLaren’s Norris.

Norris’ brief threat came after the race was re-started following a chaotic start, which saw Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen wiped out before they got to Turn 1.

Having jumped ahead of both Aston Martins and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes with a brilliant launch at the original start, Norris managed to stay within touching distance of Verstappen’s dominant Red Bull for the opening laps.

Norris attempted a half-hearted move for the lead but Verstappen fended him off, before scampering clear and cruising to his 52nd career grand prix victory, moving him just one behind Sebastian Vettel on the all-time winners list.

Just as he did in Saturday’s sprint race, Norris once again had to settle for a strong second place, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso brilliantly held off Sergio Perez to complete the podium.

Alonso looked to have lost third place when Perez swept past into Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, but the 42-year-old Spaniard fought back to reclaim the position with a superb pass into Turn 4.

The pair were separated by just 0.053s in a drag race to the line, which was won by two-time world champion Alonso.

It was an encouraging day for Aston Martin after their recent struggles as Lance Stroll finished fifth, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

In contrast, Mercedes suffered a dismal afternoon as Lewis Hamilton slid to eighth, while teammate George Russell retired due to increasing temperatures on his power unit.

Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon completed the top-10 for AlphaTauri and Alpine.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was meant to join Verstappen on the front row, did not even take the start after crashing on the formation lap.