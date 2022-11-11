Crash Home
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari F1-75. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Practice ahead of qualifying - LIVE UPDATES

  • First practice is at 3:30pm UK time. Qualifying takes place at 7pm.

The penultimate round of the 2022 F1 season is here at Interlagos which hosts this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It's a sprint weekend meaning there's just one practice session ahead of qualifying.

With rain in the air, it could be a dramatic three days of running in Brazil.

Follow all the action here.

16:26

Leclerc slots into second, 0.004s off Perez.

16:26

Sainz goes 0.001s quicker than Hamilton.

Leclerc is flying in the middle sector.

16:25

Hamilton moves into third with a strong lap - 0.187s off Perez.

16:19
16:16

Schumacher goes fourth for Haas! Thoughts, Gunether? 

16:15
Top 10 with 15 minutes to go

Perez, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Albon, Gasly, Zhou and Magnusssen.

16:13
16:12
Hamilton team radio

"Feels like the rear is just floating around."

16:09

Sainz and Leclerc slot into third and fourth, a few tenths shy of Perez.

16:04

Leclerc goes third on the mediums with a tidy lap - 0.5s off the pace.

16:03
Order with 30 minutes to go

Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Bottas, Magnussen, Schumacher, Zhou, Hamilton, Sainz and Leclerc.

16:02

He goes third overall, 1.0s down on Perez.

16:02

Bottas is now out there on the softs. Let's see what he can do.

16:00

Verstappen improves but only manages second, 0.008s off.

16:00

Perez finds a big chunk of time on the softs with a 1m11.853s, 1.3s ahead of Magnussen.

15:55
Update from Mercedes
15:50
Current top 10

Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Hamulton, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Ocon, Zhou and Alonso.

15:44
Team radio

Sainz: "Super dangerous from the McLaren there."

15:42

Verstappen takes to the top with a 1m13.646s, 0.161s ahead of Bottas.

15:41
Five-place grid penalty
15:39

Bottas goes quickest 1m13.807s, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. He's running on the mediums, rather than the hards, but a great start to the day for Alfa Romeo.

15:36

Verstappen is now fastest. Bottas sets an identical lap time.

15:35

Perez is now quickest on the hards with a 1m14.477s, 0.3s ahead of Alonso.

15:34

Hamilton takes to the top with a 1m15.018s.

It's going to be a busy session with only one practice session before qualifying. 

15:30
FP1 is now underway!
