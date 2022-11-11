Leclerc slots into second, 0.004s off Perez.
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Practice ahead of qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
The penultimate round of the 2022 F1 season is here at Interlagos which hosts this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
It's a sprint weekend meaning there's just one practice session ahead of qualifying.
With rain in the air, it could be a dramatic three days of running in Brazil.
Follow all the action here.
Sainz goes 0.001s quicker than Hamilton.
Leclerc is flying in the middle sector.
Hamilton moves into third with a strong lap - 0.187s off Perez.
Schumacher goes fourth for Haas! Thoughts, Gunether?
Perez, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Albon, Gasly, Zhou and Magnusssen.
"Feels like the rear is just floating around."
Sainz and Leclerc slot into third and fourth, a few tenths shy of Perez.
Leclerc goes third on the mediums with a tidy lap - 0.5s off the pace.
Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Bottas, Magnussen, Schumacher, Zhou, Hamilton, Sainz and Leclerc.
He goes third overall, 1.0s down on Perez.
Bottas is now out there on the softs. Let's see what he can do.
Verstappen improves but only manages second, 0.008s off.
Perez finds a big chunk of time on the softs with a 1m11.853s, 1.3s ahead of Magnussen.
Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Hamulton, Sainz, Leclerc, Russell, Ocon, Zhou and Alonso.
Sainz: "Super dangerous from the McLaren there."
Verstappen takes to the top with a 1m13.646s, 0.161s ahead of Bottas.
Bottas goes quickest 1m13.807s, 0.2s ahead of Verstappen. He's running on the mediums, rather than the hards, but a great start to the day for Alfa Romeo.
Verstappen is now fastest. Bottas sets an identical lap time.
Perez is now quickest on the hards with a 1m14.477s, 0.3s ahead of Alonso.
Hamilton takes to the top with a 1m15.018s.
It's going to be a busy session with only one practice session before qualifying.