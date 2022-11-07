Brazil was missing from the COVID-hit 2020 F1 calendar but returned under a new name - the Sao Paulo Grand Prix - and a thrilling race in 2021 as Lewis Hamilton recovered from the back of the grid to beat rival Max Verstappen to victory.

Hamilton will be hoping to be in contention for another win at Interlagos once more as he looks to preserve his win record and end Mercedes’ winless streak before the end of the year, following back-to-back defeats to Verstappen’s Red Bull in Mexico City and Austin.

Both world championships have been wrapped up, but Ferrari are looking to hold onto second place in the constructors’ championship standings from an improving Mercedes, while there are some intense battles still to be settled further down the grid.

To add further intrigue into the mix, the third and final F1 sprint event of the season will be held this weekend in Brazil. Will the sprint - and potentially wet weather - shake things up?

Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend F1 schedule (UK times)

Friday, November 11

3.30pm - Practice 1

7pm - Qualifying

Saturday, November 12

3.30pm - Practice 2

7.30pm - Sprint

Sunday, November 13

6pm - Race

How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK

Friday, November 11

3pm - Sao Paulo GP Practice 1

6pm - Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

Saturday, November 12

3.15pm - Sao Paulo GP Practice 2

6.30pm - Sao Paulo GP Sprint

Sunday, November 13

4.30pm - Sao Paulo GP Build-up

5.55pm - Live Sao Paulo Grand Prix

8pm - Live Chequered Flag

Recent Sao Paulo GP winners

2021 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 - Not held

2019 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2014 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2012 - Jenson Button (McLaren)