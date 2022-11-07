Sky Sports F1 boss to visit Red Bull factory for clear-the-air talks

According to The Daily Mail, Sky Sports’ F1 director, Billy McGinty, will take a trip to Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes on Monday as part of a “reconciliation process” after both sides decided to “draw a line under the fallout”.

It comes after Max Verstappen and the entire Red Bull team refused to speak to Sky across the Mexico City race weekend following comments made by pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz at the previous round in Austin.

During his “Ted’s Notebook” show following the United States Grand Prix, Kravitz referred to Lewis Hamilton being “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth world title following a controversial finish at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The comments prompted outrage from the Verstappen camp and Red Bull, who snubbed the network and its sister channels Sky Germany and Sky Italia in Mexico.

Explaining his decision after breaking the record for most wins in an F1 season, Verstappen said: “It had nothing to do with this weekend, but this year it’s been a constant kind of like digging, being disrespectful, especially one particular person - and at one point it is enough, I don’t accept it.”

Red Bull intend to accept interviews with Sky Sports again from this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"There were some derogatory comments made so we took a break from Sky for this race,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in Mexico.

“Max was upset. We were upset and we made the decision to stand together as a team.

“It won’t have done Sky any harm for us to lay down a marker.

“Some of the commentary is fair but some pieces are sensationalist, and saying we robbed anyone of the championship, as was said in Austin, is going too far. It is not impartial or fair or balanced.

“We have said our piece and will go back to normal at the next race.”

According to the report, Horner is also set to meet with Kravitz directly once they have arrived in Brazil.

Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez was teased about the boycott by Mercedes driver George Russell during F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party.

As Perez was being interviewed by Sky commentator David Croft, Russell interrupted to ask whether Sky were allowed to speak to Red Bull.

Perez responded: “Yes, I am tonight. I”ve got special permission, so don’t start on me!”

The Mexican jokingly added “they are not here” in reference to his Red Bull team when asked by Croft if he was “allowed to answer”.