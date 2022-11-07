Hamilton headlines glitzy Las Vegas GP launch party

Las Vegas will become the third US venue to host a grand prix as part of F1’s record-breaking, 24-round 2023 season.

F1 stars including Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Williams driver Alex Albon were in attendance at Caesars Palace for a glitzy launch party to celebrate the arrival of the new race.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

F1 fans were treated to demonstration runs up and down the famous Strip, pit stop challenges and F1 Esports simulators during the all-day event.

Hamilton and Russell thrilled the crowds with donuts and high-speed runs passing many famous landmarks along the Las Vegas Boulevard, which will form part of the 6.12km circuit.

A spectacular drone show followed, with hundreds of drones forming an F1 car in the night sky.

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media’s Greg Maffei were on hand to kick things off and paint the start/finish line.

"We are thrilled to welcome our fans to the launch of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix," said Domenicali.

"The Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to become a regular fixture in the city and on the global sporting calendar, so it is important to have local fans both celebrated and celebrating with us from the very start.”

Ticket prices for the November 18 race start at £440 for “standing room only” over three days in general admission.

Grandstand tickets cost in the region of £2000.