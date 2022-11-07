Hamilton will arrive at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix with just two chances remaining in 2022 to keep alive his stunning record of having won a race in each of his career seasons.

“I shifted my weekend rhythm from years ago,” Hamilton explained. “These four days [Thursday to Sunday], I’m only here for one reason.

“That’s not how you speak in the media or it’s not how you’re seen but it’s how you show up, it’s the work you’re doing on track, how you’re driving on the track, how you get the car to be the best it can be and how you can be the best you can be.

“So I try to use up all the time, and the quietest part of the day particularly is the end of the day as no one is around, and that’s where I have no distractions.

“I can go through the data – and I’m in constant contact with the simulation team back at the factory, so while that is running I’m able to have live interactions with the driver who is driving there.

“I eat at the track and then I’m depleted once I finish.

“I’m starting to wind down at the end, head back to the hotel, and then it’s a short time between going to sleep and waking up – so that’s what I like.

“I don’t want to finish here early and go to dinner. I have no desire to go to dinner and waste time yapping.

“I'm here for one reason, that’s to win races. [Social events] for me is all the distraction so I don’t do that very often – if ever.”

Hamilton is fifth in the F1 standings.