Sainz is out of the race! Considerable damage to the side of his car.
F1 United States Grand Prix: Sainz spins, Verstappen leads? LIVE UPDATES
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz started in pole but span out on Turn 1!
Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads ahead of and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the F1 United States Grand Prix.
The weekend drama has been about Red Bull's breach of the F1 cost cap but Verstappen, already the 2022 champion, can deliver a reminder of the team's on-track dominance in Austin.
Replays show Russell spinning Sainz into Turn 1. I would probably put the blame on Russell.
Let's see what the stewards do.
Verstappen leads Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Vettel, Norris, Perez, Gasly, Albon, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Schumacher.
Verstappen leads into Turn 1 as Sainz is spun around! The scenes on Lap 1.
It's lights out and away we go for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin!
Sainz lines up on his grid spot from pole position.
Here we go then! Red Bull can win the constructors' title today.
The formation lap is now underway at the Circuit of the Americas.
Everyone is on mediums except Magnussen, Alonso, Schumacher and Ocon, who are on the hards.
1) Carlos Sainz
2) Max Verstappen
3) Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes are still swapping Hamilton's brake materials on the grid.
We start in 11 minutes.
"All to play for, nothing to lose."
The US anthem (which is a belter!) now being sung.
Haas now have the only vacanct seat for the 2023 season and Mick Schumacher's future is uncertain.
The Merc engineers, overseen by Bono, are working away at the front of Lewis Hamilton's car.
Just 20 minutes until lights out.
"It's fun, innit!"
Was Ed's verdict on F1.
Brad Pitt met all 10 team bosses to discuss his upcoming F1 movie.
Red Bull will win the constructor's championship if either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez win the race.
The Mercedes driver arriving in the paddock pre-race.
The F1 paddock has been paying their respects.
The F1 cost cap row has dominated this race weekend...
It had previously been reported that Daniel Ricciardo had signed terms to be a reserve driver for a major team...
"I don’t know if it’s because the temperatures dropped, or the wind, or what, but the car was such a handful all of a sudden," Lewis Hamilton said.
Charles Leclerc qualified in second but has an engine penalty.
Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth but will start the race from third.
The race begins in 55 minutes!