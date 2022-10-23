Crash Home
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,

F1 United States Grand Prix: Sainz spins, Verstappen leads? LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 3 Minutes Ago

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz started in pole but span out on Turn 1!

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads ahead of and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the F1 United States Grand Prix.

The weekend drama has been about Red Bull's breach of the F1 cost cap but Verstappen, already the 2022 champion, can deliver a reminder of the team's on-track dominance in Austin.

  • Race began at 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
Reporting By:
20:06

Sainz is out of the race! Considerable damage to the side of his car.

20:06

Replays show Russell spinning Sainz into Turn 1. I would probably put the blame on Russell.

Let's see what the stewards do.

20:05

Verstappen leads Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Vettel, Norris, Perez, Gasly, Albon, Leclerc, Bottas, Alonso, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Schumacher.

20:04

Verstappen leads into Turn 1 as Sainz is spun around! The scenes on Lap 1.

20:03

It's lights out and away we go for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin!

20:02

Sainz lines up on his grid spot from pole position.

Here we go then! Red Bull can win the constructors' title today.

20:00

The formation lap is now underway at the Circuit of the Americas.

19:58
In terms of tyres...

Everyone is on mediums except Magnussen, Alonso, Schumacher and Ocon, who are on the hards.

19:53
A reminder how the grid looks

1) Carlos Sainz

2) Max Verstappen

3) Lewis Hamilton

(L to R): Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari and team mate Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World
19:49
Last-minute Lewis Hamilton changes

Mercedes are still swapping Hamilton's brake materials on the grid.

We start in 11 minutes.

19:46
Toto Wolff on the race

"All to play for, nothing to lose."

19:45
National anthem

The US anthem (which is a belter!) now being sung.

19:44
A big day for this guy?
Mick Schumacher (GER) Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix,

Haas now have the only vacanct seat for the 2023 season and Mick Schumacher's future is uncertain.

19:41
Mercedes working on Hamilton's brakes

The Merc engineers, overseen by Bono, are working away at the front of Lewis Hamilton's car.

Just 20 minutes until lights out.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,
19:36
Ed Sheeran is here!

"It's fun, innit!"

Was Ed's verdict on F1.

More as it comes.

19:30
The A-listers are here

Brad Pitt met all 10 team bosses to discuss his upcoming F1 movie.

Brad Pitt (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA, Qualifying

 

19:27
F1 cost cap latest
  • Christian Horner "appalled" at rivals complaining to the FIA.
  • Horner claims Red Bull gained no sporting advantage with minor breach.
  • Toto Wolff has reiterated that Red Bull were the only team to break the F1 cost cap.
  • Red Bull and the FIA were in talks over a penalty - but talks are now delayed out of respect to the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz.
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix,
19:24
Constructor's champions?

Red Bull will win the constructor's championship if either Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez win the race.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix,
19:23
Here's Lewis
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Lawrence Barretto (GBR) Formula 1 Senior Writer Editor on the drivers parade.

The Mercedes driver arriving in the paddock pre-race.

19:22
Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies, aged 78

The F1 paddock has been paying their respects.

- Dietrich Mateschitz (AUT) Redbull CEO and
19:19
Toto Wolff responds to Christian Horner

The F1 cost cap row has dominated this race weekend...

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Italian Grand
19:12
The latest on Daniel Ricciardo's future

It had previously been reported that Daniel Ricciardo had signed terms to be a reserve driver for a major team...

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) McLaren on the drivers parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix,
19:10
Can Hamilton win his first race of 2022?

"I don’t know if it’s because the temperatures dropped, or the wind, or what, but the car was such a handful all of a sudden," Lewis Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,
19:08
A much-changed starting grid

Charles Leclerc qualified in second but has an engine penalty.

Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth but will start the race from third.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,
19:06
F1 United States Grand Prix

The race begins in 55 minutes!

