F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 United States Grand Prix, confirmation of Red Bull's fifth constructors' title.
|2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|13
|391
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|267
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|2
|265
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|218
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|202
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|198
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|109
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|78
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|71
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|46
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|36
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|29
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|DAN
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|24
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|13
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|12
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|0
|2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|15
|656
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|469
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|416
|4
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|149
|5
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|138
|6
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|52
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|49
|8
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|36
|9
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|35
|10
|Williams Racing
|0
|8
Red Bull have won their first F1 constructors' title since 2013 following Max Verstappen's win in Austin.
Lewis Hamilton finished second, nearly ending Mercedes' win drought, but he couldn't hang on as Verstappen recovered from a slow pit stop.
Charles Leclerc recovered from 12th on the grid to finish third ahead of Sergio Perez and George Russell.