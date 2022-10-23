F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP

23 Oct 2022
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 United States Grand Prix, confirmation of Red Bull's fifth constructors' title.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
CMax VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing13391
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3267
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing2265
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0218
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1202
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0198
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team0109
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team078
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team071
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
11Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team036
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team029
13Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team024
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri023
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team013
16Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
17Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 012
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen06
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
20Nyck de VriesNEDWilliams Racing02
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing02
22Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing15656
2Scuderia Ferrari4469
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0416
4BWT Alpine F1 Team0149
5McLaren F1 Team0138
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen052
7Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team049
8Haas F1 Team036
9Scuderia AlphaTauri 035
10Williams Racing08

Red Bull have won their first F1 constructors' title since 2013 following Max Verstappen's win in Austin.

Lewis Hamilton finished second, nearly ending Mercedes' win drought, but he couldn't hang on as Verstappen recovered from a slow pit stop.

Charles Leclerc recovered from 12th on the grid to finish third ahead of Sergio Perez and George Russell.

 