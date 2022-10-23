F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points C Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 13 391 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 267 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 2 265 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 0 218 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 202 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 0 198 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 0 109 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 78 9 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 71 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 0 46 11 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 29 13 Kevin Magnussen DAN Haas F1 Team 0 24 14 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 0 23 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 0 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 0 12 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 0 6 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Racing 0 4 20 Nyck de Vries NED Williams Racing 0 2 21 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 0 2 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 0

2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 15 656 2 Scuderia Ferrari 4 469 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 0 416 4 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 149 5 McLaren F1 Team 0 138 6 Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 0 52 7 Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 49 8 Haas F1 Team 0 36 9 Scuderia AlphaTauri 0 35 10 Williams Racing 0 8

Red Bull have won their first F1 constructors' title since 2013 following Max Verstappen's win in Austin.

Lewis Hamilton finished second, nearly ending Mercedes' win drought, but he couldn't hang on as Verstappen recovered from a slow pit stop.

Charles Leclerc recovered from 12th on the grid to finish third ahead of Sergio Perez and George Russell.