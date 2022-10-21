A good lap from Hamilton puts him second for Mercedes, a tenth off Verstappen.
F1 United States Grand Prix - Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Just four rounds remain of the 2022 F1 season as we head to Austin, Texas for the United States Grand Prix. Max Verstappen has already been crowned champion, but the constructors' championship remains up for grabs.
Red Bull are likely to clinch it this weekend - marking their first triumph as a team since 2013. However, attention has been focused on the off track action, with their breach of the cost cap dominating the headlines.
Follow all of the reaction (and practice itself) here with the Crash F1 live blog.
A good lap from Hamilton puts him second for Mercedes, a tenth off Verstappen.
"I just get there too fast man, this car is insane!"
Vettel slots into second for Aston Martin. He's 0.5s off Verstappen, setting his best time on the softs.
30 minutes to go:
Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Vettel, Ocon, Gasly, Alonso, Norris, Stroll and Tsunoda.
Verstappen improves to a 1m37.462sm 0.8s ahead of Perez.
Vettel goes third, 0.9s off the pace.
Palou moves up to ninth for McLaren - a solid lap from the IndyCar driver.
Order with 40 minutes to go: Verstappen, Ocon, Alonso, Norris, Stroll, Perez, Schumacher, Gasly, Sainz and Zhou.
Five-place grid penalties for Zhou and Perez after taking a fifth ICE.
Verstappen takes to the top for Red bull on the softs with a 1m38.272s, 0.5s ahead of Ocon.
Schumacher slots into fifth.
Alonso goes 0.9s clear of Perez at the top of the timesheets.
He's soon beaten by Alpine teammate, Ocon.
The session is back underway - just over 48 minutes on the clock.
The current top 10:
Perez, Norris, Sainz, Ocon, Vettel, Schumacher, Stroll, Russell, Alonso and Hamilton.
He's managed to get going again but there's significant damage to his car.
Giovinazzi has crashed. Not good for his chances of a drive in 2023.
Norris improves to second on the mediums, 0.1s off Perez's ealry benchmark.
Verstappen is going purple in the opening segment of the lap.
Perez sets the pace on the softs with a 1m40.549s, 0.8s ahead of Sainz.
14 of the 20 cars are out on track.
FP1 is now underway in Austin!
McLaren: Alex Palou in for Daniel Ricciardo
Ferrari: Robert Shwartzman in for Charles Leclerc
Williams: Logan Sargeant in for Nicholas Latifi
Alfa Romeo: Theo Pourchaire in for Valtteri Bottas
Haas: Antonio Giovinazzi in for Kevin Magnussen