F1 United States GP 2022: Full weekend race schedule

One of the most popular F1 races made a welcome return to the calendar last year after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

Another full house is expected at the Circuit of the Americas as the Austin venue plays host to round 19 of the 22-race 2022 season.

Max Verstappen will be seeking his second successive victory at COTA after wrapping up his second world title last time out in Japan, while Red Bull could clinch the 2022 constructors’ crown in Texas.

F1 United States Grand Prix weekend schedule (UK times)

Friday, October 21

8pm - Practice 1

11pm - Practice 2

Saturday, October 22

8pm - Practice 3

11pm - Qualifying

Sunday, October 23

8pm - Race

How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK

Friday, October 21

7pm - The F1 Show / US GP Practice 1

10.45pm - US GP Practice 2

Saturday, October 22

7.45pm - US GP Practice 3

10pm - US GP Qualifying

Sunday, October 23

6.30pm - US GP Build-up

8pm - Live United States Grand Prix

10pm - Live Chequered Flag

Recent United States GP (COTA) winners

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Not held

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2012 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)