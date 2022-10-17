F1 United States GP 2022: Full weekend race schedule | How to watch on TV
The F1 2022 season continues this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, the first of back-to-back races in North America.
One of the most popular F1 races made a welcome return to the calendar last year after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.
Another full house is expected at the Circuit of the Americas as the Austin venue plays host to round 19 of the 22-race 2022 season.
Max Verstappen will be seeking his second successive victory at COTA after wrapping up his second world title last time out in Japan, while Red Bull could clinch the 2022 constructors’ crown in Texas.
F1 United States Grand Prix weekend schedule (UK times)
Friday, October 21
8pm - Practice 1
11pm - Practice 2
Saturday, October 22
8pm - Practice 3
11pm - Qualifying
Sunday, October 23
8pm - Race
How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK
Friday, October 21
7pm - The F1 Show / US GP Practice 1
10.45pm - US GP Practice 2
Saturday, October 22
7.45pm - US GP Practice 3
10pm - US GP Qualifying
Sunday, October 23
6.30pm - US GP Build-up
8pm - Live United States Grand Prix
10pm - Live Chequered Flag
Recent United States GP (COTA) winners
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 - Not held
2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2018 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
2012 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)