1st for Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari F1-75. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,

LIVE UPDATES: F1 Austrian Grand Prix - can anyone stop Max Verstappen?

Last Updated: 19 Seconds Ago

Max Verstappen will begin the F1 Austrian Grand Prix in pole position after winning Saturday's sprint race.

There has been controversy on Sunday already after F1, and Lewis Hamilton, condemned some fans' behaviour at the Red Bull Ring.

Lap-by-lap updates here...

 

Key Moments
13:09
What happened in the meeting?

George Russell has explained why the drivers' meeting became heated...

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
13:08
Why was Vettel punished for 'behaviour?'

A feisty drivers' meeting on Friday night resulted in Seb Vettel receiving a suspended fine for "expressing frustration" and "leaving without permission!"

Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
13:06
Spotted in the paddock
Paddock atmosphere. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day.-
13:05
What a view!
Circuit atmosphere - fans in the grandstands. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
12:59
Hamilton condemns fan behaviour

Reports of sexual harassment by some fans at the Red Bull Ring came through on Sunday morning.

Lewis Hamilton, and F1, have condemned those fans.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
