What is the net worth of Lando Norris? (And his very rich dad!)

Lando Norris has an eight-figure net worth which is dwarfed by his hugely successful father’s bank account.
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with team mate Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with team mate Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren in…

Lando Norris’ personal worth was £30m last year, according to The Sun.

But that figure is set to soar after Norris signed a bumper new long-term contract with McLaren ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Norris, aged 24, is among the top earning F1 drivers.

For the first time, he appeared on The Sunday Times Young Rich List in 2022 in joint-85th position, then worth £10m.

His net worth was identical to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s, singer Sam Fender’s and tennis star Emma Raducanu’s.

It was predicted two years ago that Norris would “overtake the field in future years as the extreme wealth associated with Formula One comes down the track”, according to The Sunday Times.

He lives in the tax-haven of Monaco and has said: “There are a few reasons why. But we all know what the main one is. Yeah, the weather’s nice, but that’s not the main reason.”

Lando Norris has a multi-millionaire father…

Adam Norris, aged 51, was ranked at the 610th richest man in Britain for 2022 with a net worth of £200m.

He made his fortune from a financial services business called Hargreaves Lansdowne.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
21 secs ago
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton ‘experiments’ with W15 “wasn’t the right thing to do”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
18 mins ago
“Seriously ridiculous, poor driving” - two F1 drivers hit with penalties in China
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
30 mins ago
‘F*** that guy’ -  Daniel Ricciardo fumes at Lance Stroll after Safety Car crash
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
F1
News
46 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton teases Mercedes have “step forward coming” as Miami upgrade revealed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in Sprint parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
48 mins ago
Aprilia explain new strategy for rider market after Fabio Quartararo failure
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April

Latest News

F1
News
58 mins ago
Lando Norris reveals McLaren bet: ‘I thought we’d be 35s behind Ferrari’
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates his second position on the podium…
F1
Results
1 hour ago
F1 World Championship points after the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes explain problem which held Lewis Hamilton back at F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
Race Report
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris to win incident-packed Chinese GP
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China
Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to win in China