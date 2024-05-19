Lewis Hamilton net worth: What is F1 superstar’s net worth?

Lewis Hamilton's net worth is £350m.

That is according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List.

The respected ranking of the UK's richest people ranked Hamilton at No 350.

Hamilton is the only active sportsperson on the entire list.

He was also rated as No 9 on their '40 Richest People Under 40' list.

Hamilton is assessed as being worth £10m more than Ed Sheeran.

The seven-time F1 world champion was the richest competing sportsman in the history of The Sunday Times Rich List.

His net worth two years ago was £300m, an increase of £40m from 2021. But this total is dwarfed by Toto Wolff's net worth!

Hamilton is no longer No 1 the list of F1 driver salaries after Max Verstappen's dominance took over. Verstappen's earnings included lucrative bonuses for race wins and championships.

But Hamilton's 2025 switch to Ferrari will re-establish him as the top-earning F1 driver.

He has lucrative deals with brands including Monster energy drinks, Tommy Hilfiger, Sony and Bose.

He has homes in the US, London and is based out of Monaco.

In 2020, Hamilton became the richest British sportsperson in the history of The Sunday Times Rich List, overtaking David Beckham (who retired in 2013).

