F1 driver salaries: How much money does every driver earn?

$63m / £50m - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

$63m / £50m - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

$24m / £20m - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

$20m / £17m - Lando Norris (McLaren)

$12m / £10m - Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

$10m / £8m - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

$10m / £8m - Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

$8m / £7m - George Russell (Mercedes)

$6m / £5m - Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

$5m / £4m - Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

$5m / £4m - Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

$5m / £4m - Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

$3m / £2m - Alex Albon (Williams)

$2m / £1.6m - Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

$2m / £1.6m - Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

$2m / £1.6m - Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

$2m / £1.6m - Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

$1m / £800,000 - Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

$1m / £800,000 - Logan Sargeant (Williams)

RacingNews365 have reported these estimated figures as the base salary for each F1 driver. The money can dramatically increase based upon performance - race wins, podium finishes, championships.

The Daily Mail reported the value of Hamilton and Verstappen's current deals.

The new two-year deal that Hamilton signed mid-way through the 2023 season - taking him until the end of 2025, when he will be 40-years-old - reportedly included a £10m pay rise. This gives him a total of £50m per year, and parity with Verstappen's salary.

F1 deals often include bonuses based on race victories and championships.