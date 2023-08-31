F1 driver salaries: How much money does every driver earn?
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are the highest-earning F1 drivers, but how much is the rest of the grid reportedly paid?
$63m / £50m - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
$63m / £50m - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
$24m / £20m - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
$20m / £17m - Lando Norris (McLaren)
$12m / £10m - Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
$10m / £8m - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
$10m / £8m - Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
$8m / £7m - George Russell (Mercedes)
$6m / £5m - Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
$5m / £4m - Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
$5m / £4m - Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
$5m / £4m - Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
$3m / £2m - Alex Albon (Williams)
$2m / £1.6m - Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
$2m / £1.6m - Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
$2m / £1.6m - Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
$2m / £1.6m - Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
$1m / £800,000 - Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
$1m / £800,000 - Logan Sargeant (Williams)
RacingNews365 have reported these estimated figures as the base salary for each F1 driver. The money can dramatically increase based upon performance - race wins, podium finishes, championships.
The Daily Mail reported the value of Hamilton and Verstappen's current deals.
The new two-year deal that Hamilton signed mid-way through the 2023 season - taking him until the end of 2025, when he will be 40-years-old - reportedly included a £10m pay rise. This gives him a total of £50m per year, and parity with Verstappen's salary.
F1 deals often include bonuses based on race victories and championships.