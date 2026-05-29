Who is George Russell's girlfriend? Everything to know about Carmen Montero Mundt

George Russell is in a relationship with Carmen Montero Mundt.

They began dating in 2020 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Russell and Mundt at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

Their relationship is largely kept out of the spotlight - although Carmen is regularly spotted in the F1 paddock.

Mundt was born in Spain in 1998 but lives in London, having moved to the United Kingdom when she was 18.

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She works full-time in the world of finance, having studied a bachelor's degree in business management at the University of Westminster in London between 2018 and 2021.

Mundt also studied at the University of Geneva, where she received a diploma in asset allocation and risk management.

"I always wanted to work in finance," Mundt explained in an Instagram story. "My family struggled financially during the global crisis and that determined what I wanted to do from a very young age."

She has 840k followers on Instagram.

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Russell and Mundt often go on holiday together, and share photos from their travels on social media.

They also attended the World Premier of James Bond: No Time To Die together in September 2021 in London.

In an Instagram post celebrating their five-year anniversary in February 2025, Mundt wrote: "Five years with the most wonderful person I could ever ask for.

"Forever proud of who you are and what you do."

Russell has described Mundt as being "incredibly supportive" in his F1 career.

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