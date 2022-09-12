Aston Martin sign F2 champion Drugovich to new F1 junior programme

Drugovich will be the first driver to join Aston Martin’s new ‘Driver Development Programme’ which has been introduced to “provide a stairway for junior drivers to reach F1.”

The Brazilian will act as one of the team’s reserve drivers and he will get the opportunity to drive Aston Martin’s 2022 car at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

In 2023, he will get to drive the Aston Martin AMR21 from last season, while attending a handful of races to support the team.

Drugovich secured the F2 title this weekend at Monza after dominating the campaign with five victories.

"Becoming a member of the AMF1 Driver Development Programme is a fantastic opportunity for me – and only adds to what has been an extremely enjoyable and successful 2022 season,” Drugovich said.

“Winning in Formula 2 has long been regarded as the best possible launchpad into a career in Formula One, and I see my role at AMF1 as giving me all the tools to take that crucial next step.

“For me, 2023 will be a learning curve: I will be working with the F1 team, but my primary goal is to learn and develop as a driver. I hope that will give me an opportunity to race in Formula One in the future.”

Team owner Lawrence Stroll added: “I am hugely proud to have inaugurated the AMF1 Driver Development Programme: I am a big believer in rewarding young talent, and this is a fantastic way to help develop the next generation of racing drivers.

“We have watched and admired Felipe's path to success in Formula 2 this year, and we aim to provide him with all the skills and experience necessary to be able to take the next step in his career.

“In the fullness of time, it would be the ultimate validation if he were to become a Formula One driver, joining the great pantheon of Brazilian racing drivers such as Emerson Fittipaldi and Ayrton Senna.”