Albon withdrew from the Italian GP due to appendicitis ahead of final practice on Saturday.

Shortly after it was announced, he was admitted to San Gerardo hospital for treatment on Saturday afternoon.

The laparoscopic surgery was successful, however a number of “unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications” occurred, leading to respiratory failure and subsequently being transferred to intensive care.

Williams have confirmed that Albon has since made “excellent progress overnight” and is focusing on recovering ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

A statement from Williams read: “Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.

“Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix later this month.”

Albon’s replacement - Nyck de Vries - performed remarkably as a last-minute replacement.

On his F1 debut, de Vries finished in the points to give Williams just their fourth points finish of the season.

De Vries is in the frame to become Albon’s teammate in 2023.