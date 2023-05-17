F1 2023 calendar: Formula 1 2023 schedule - all the dates for every grand prix

2023 F1 Calendar Round Grand Prix Date 1 Bahrain March 5 2 Saudi Arabia March 19 3 Australia April 2 4 Azerbaijan April 30 5 Miami May 7 6 Monaco May 28 7 Spain June 4 8 Canada June 18 9 Austria July 2 10 Britain July 9 11 Hungary July 23 12 Belgium July 30 13 Netherlands August 27 14 Italy September 3 15 Singapore September 17 16 Japan September 24 17 Qatar October 8 18 USA October 22 19 Mexico October 29 20 Brazil November 5 21 Las Vegas November 18 22 Abu Dhabi November 26

The Chinese Grand Prix, due to be April 16, has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row due to the country's strict COVID-19 policies. It was not replaced, leaving a four-week gap.

The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, due to be May 21, was also cancelled just days in advance due to extreme weather in the local area. The paddock was evacuated on the Tuesday, before the grand prix was cancelled a day later. Two people had died in the local region due to flooding.

This leaves the 2023 calendar with 22 races.

Where will F1 stage sprint races?

The FIA have given the green light for six sprint races in 2023 - an increase from three in 2022.