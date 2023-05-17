F1 2023 calendar: Formula 1 2023 schedule - all the dates for every grand prix
The 2023 F1 calendar will include 22 races - it was initially 24 races, but two were cancelled. All the dates and details for this year’s schedule.
|2023 F1 Calendar
|Round
|Grand Prix
|Date
|1
|Bahrain
|March 5
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|March 19
|3
|Australia
|April 2
|4
|Azerbaijan
|April 30
|5
|Miami
|May 7
|6
|Monaco
|May 28
|7
|Spain
|June 4
|8
|Canada
|June 18
|9
|Austria
|July 2
|10
|Britain
|July 9
|11
|Hungary
|July 23
|12
|Belgium
|July 30
|13
|Netherlands
|August 27
|14
|Italy
|September 3
|15
|Singapore
|September 17
|16
|Japan
|September 24
|17
|Qatar
|October 8
|18
|USA
|October 22
|19
|Mexico
|October 29
|20
|Brazil
|November 5
|21
|Las Vegas
|November 18
|22
|Abu Dhabi
|November 26
The Chinese Grand Prix, due to be April 16, has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row due to the country's strict COVID-19 policies. It was not replaced, leaving a four-week gap.
The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, due to be May 21, was also cancelled just days in advance due to extreme weather in the local area. The paddock was evacuated on the Tuesday, before the grand prix was cancelled a day later. Two people had died in the local region due to flooding.
This leaves the 2023 calendar with 22 races.
Where will F1 stage sprint races?
The FIA have given the green light for six sprint races in 2023 - an increase from three in 2022.
The location for the six sprint races have been confirmed as being in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the USA and Brazil.