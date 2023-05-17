F1 2023 calendar: Formula 1 2023 schedule - all the dates for every grand prix

17 May 2023
The 2023 F1 calendar will include 22 races - it was initially 24 races, but two were cancelled. All the dates and details for this year’s schedule.

 
2023 F1 Calendar
RoundGrand PrixDate
1BahrainMarch 5
2Saudi ArabiaMarch 19
3AustraliaApril 2
4AzerbaijanApril 30
5MiamiMay 7
6MonacoMay 28
7SpainJune 4
8CanadaJune 18
9AustriaJuly 2
10BritainJuly 9
11HungaryJuly 23
12BelgiumJuly 30
13NetherlandsAugust 27
14ItalySeptember 3
15SingaporeSeptember 17
16JapanSeptember 24
17QatarOctober 8
18USAOctober 22
19MexicoOctober 29
20BrazilNovember 5
21Las VegasNovember 18
22Abu DhabiNovember 26
   
 
The Chinese Grand Prix, due to be April 16, has been cancelled for the fourth year in a row due to the country's strict COVID-19 policies. It was not replaced, leaving a four-week gap.
 
The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, due to be May 21, was also cancelled just days in advance due to extreme weather in the local area. The paddock was evacuated on the Tuesday, before the grand prix was cancelled a day later. Two people had died in the local region due to flooding.
 
This leaves the 2023 calendar with 22 races.
 

The FIA have given the green light for six sprint races in 2023 - an increase from three in 2022.
 
The location for the six sprint races have been confirmed as being in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the USA and Brazil.
 