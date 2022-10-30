Alonso claimed Hamilton “only had to fight with teammates” to win seven F1 championships.

So Hamilton shared a picture from the 2007 United States Grand Prix, which he won, ahead of then-teammate Alonso.

Hamilton’s first season in F1 was alongside Alonso driving for McLaren.

Alonso’s full quotes to De Telegraaf at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix hinted that Max Verstappen’s two titles were worth more than Hamilton’s seven.

"I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but still it is different when you win seven world titles when you only had to fight with your teammate," he said.

“Then I think a championship has less value than when you have fewer titles but have had to fight against other drivers with equal or even better material.

"In 2005 and 2006, I had a good start to the year myself and was able to create a lead. Then others might have had a better car, but I was able to manage that gap.

"I never had to fight with my teammate to win those titles. Nor did I see Max fighting with Sergio Perez or Alex Albon to win races.

"But Schumacher in particular fought with his teammate to become champion five times in a row and Hamilton fought with Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas. That's different, I think."