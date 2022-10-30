Verstappen is making the “striking” statement because he is unhappy with how Kravitz spoke about his two F1 championships, reports Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Verstappen won his maiden title at the notorious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by edging Lewis Hamilton, and has won in 2022 while Red Bull were embroiled in the F1 cost cap issue.

Kravitz’s comments last week were: "[Hamilton] doesn't win a race all year, and then finally comes back at a track where he could win the first race all year, battling the same guy who won the race he was robbed in the previous year, and manages to finish ahead of him.

"What a script and a story that would have been. But that's not the way the script turned out today, was it?

"Because the guy that beat him after being robbed actually overtook him, because he's got a quicker car, because of engineering and Formula 1 and design, and pretty much because of [Adrian Newey, Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer] over there."

Kravitz also said that Verstappen “doesn't seem to be a driver capable of winning a championship in a normal way”.

Sky Sports are the UK broadcast rights holders for F1.