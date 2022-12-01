Titled ‘Surviving to Drive’, the book will give fans an exclusive insight into Haas’ 2022 campaign.

Since joining F1 in 2016, Steiner has been one of the most popular team bosses in the paddock, particularly after his starring role in the Netflix F1 documentary ‘Drive to Survive’.

2022 has been a rollercoaster year for the team with Haas starting the season without a title sponsor, dropping Uralkali and Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin, following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Haas scored their best result since 2018 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, finishing fifth with Kevin Magnussen.

While later on in the campaign, Mick Schumacher scored his first points at the British Grand Prix.

The team’s finest moment in 2022 came at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with Magnussen claiming a shock maiden pole position for the team.

The book will be published by Transworld and is set to be released in April 2023.

“Well, I don’t think I could have picked a more active year than this one in terms of documenting some of the many things a team principal has to go through in Formula 1,” Steiner said.

“I’ve never looked at keeping a diary before and while I like to look forward, it’s been fun to look back over this year proofing this book again and reflecting on the many highs and lows we’ve encountered at the Haas F1 Team.

“Ultimately the highs stand out more, from Kevin Magnussen’s points-scoring return in Bahrain to Mick Schumacher’s first points at Silverstone, through to the team’s first-ever pole position in Brazil and our eighth-place finish in the constructors’ championship – it’s been quite the season.

“It’s the hard work of everyone on our team that has returned us to the fight in Formula 1 and I can’t thank everyone enough who has been part of the Haas F1 Team for their efforts and dedication. I hope people enjoy this insight into our 2022 season and hopefully they’ll come along for the ride in 2023 when we look to build on this year’s successes.”