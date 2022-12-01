The 41-year-old two-time world champion made his debut for Aston Martin in last week’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi ahead of his winter switch from midfield rivals Alpine.

Krack said Alonso left an immediate positive impression on his new team.

“It was very impressive,” said Krack. “Very impressive by the efficiency of transmitting the messages. It was straight to the point at all times.

“It was very friendly and open, transparent I think in both directions. So we are very pleased how this day went, really.”

Alonso will partner Lance Stroll in F1 2023 as a replacement for Sebastian Vettel, who retired following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"They have different backgrounds," Krack noted. "One is Latin and one is German and that makes a big difference.

“But what they have in common is the focus, the focus on improving, the focus on making progress and isolating what makes us progress instead of maybe just being detailed. So some similarities, but also some differences.”

Krack pointed to Alonso’s frustration at his retirement from the Mexico City Grand Prix as an example of his burning desire to succeed.

"This is an example of dedication and motivation,” he explained. "If you have someone with this passion and drive to win, it has an impact on the team

"And we could clearly see that everybody was really happy to have this guy in the car last Tuesday.

“So I think he ignited maybe another spark from his own passion and desire to win on to the team.”

Krack added: “This, in my opinion, can go beyond driving. Fernando joining us has been a core part of the team, and we have to see how this is going to develop.

“But I think he can have a big role to play in the future of the team.”

Alonso ‘ready to deliver something special’

After making his first appearance for Aston Martin, Alonso vowed he is “ready to deliver something special” when he joins the team next season.

"I only continue because I believe we will have a chance," Alonso said. "Next year to close the gap is unrealistic, but we need to put the baseline for future cars and to work better than the people around us.

"This is a very competitive environment and to become a champion you need to deliver something special. I am ready to deliver something special from my side and I expect the same from them.”

The Spaniard added: "Ultimately winning the championship is what motivates me every day so [I am] still thinking the third [title] will be possible one day.

"Maybe not next year, but who knows in the future. And now with this project of Aston Martin there are other things appealing to me - to try to build the team not from scratch but after this year they are hoping [to be] much better in the next few seasons.

"They have a lot of new people in the team, great talent, new facilities so it seems I join in this moment where we can join something together and become world champion one day.

"I don't know if I will be driving that year in the car but if not I hope I will still be in the organisation somehow and still be proud of that championship."