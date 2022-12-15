Schumacher joins Mercedes as reserve driver after Ferrari split

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, had been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy for four years after joining the programme in 2019.

He completed two seasons in F2 with Prema Racing while a member of the FDA and went on to seal the 2020 championship title, before making his F1 debut with Haas the following season.

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

The 23-year-old German has been left without a seat in the F1 2023 driver line-up after being replaced by Nico Hulkenberg following an underwhelming, crash-littered sophomore season.

Ferrari confirmed the rumoured split in a statement on Thursday, in which the Italian outfit thanked Schumacher for his service.

Ferrari's announcement was swiftly followed by confirmation from Mercedes that they have signed Schumacher as a back-up for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment," said Schumacher.

"I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: "Mick is a talented young driver and we're delighted to have him join the Team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver.

"These are all important qualities, and we're excited for him to help us develop the W14. We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise."