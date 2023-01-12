Drive to Survive season 5 release date: Netflix F1 series confirms its return!

The F1 show has taken the world by storm, driving huge interest in the sport and helping to grow its US profile.

The new series will focus on the 2022 season, which Max Verstappen won.

Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time? Video of Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time?

It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews from all the top names.

Verstappen, who infamously did not want to be a part of the first few series, is now included and featured in a teaser which Netflix have released.

He is asked: “How are you feeling about being in the chair?”

Verstappen teases: “Alright…”

Watch the teaser here…