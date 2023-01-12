Drive to Survive season 5 release date: Netflix F1 series confirms its return!
Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 5 will be released on February 24, on Netflix.
The F1 show has taken the world by storm, driving huge interest in the sport and helping to grow its US profile.
The new series will focus on the 2022 season, which Max Verstappen won.
It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews from all the top names.
Verstappen, who infamously did not want to be a part of the first few series, is now included and featured in a teaser which Netflix have released.
He is asked: “How are you feeling about being in the chair?”
Verstappen teases: “Alright…”
Watch the teaser here…
Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here's your first look at Season 5! pic.twitter.com/17R4SAGck6— Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2023