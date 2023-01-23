It was sold at £1.2m only 18 months ago when the legend’s son Mick Schumacher drove it around Silverstone.

Michael Schumacher drove this No6 chassis at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix to make his F1 debut as a replacement for Bertrand Gachot who was in jail for assault.

It was the first and only time that Schumacher drove for Jordan - making this car truly special.

He was forced to retire from the race itself due to a clutch problem but, of course, went on to become a seven-time F1 champion and an icon of the sport.

Schumacher was snapped up by Benetton for the 1992 season and the rest, they say, is history.

A Ferrari F1 car that once belonged to Schumacher sold at auction for £13m last year, making it the second-most expensive F1 car ever sold.