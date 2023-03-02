Lance Stroll fit to race at F1 Bahrain Grand Prix after bicycle accident

A statement read: "Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team is pleased to confirm that Lance Stroll will participate in this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix."

Lance Stroll said: “It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running. However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

“It was an unfortunate accident – I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground - but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly. Since then, I've been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.

“I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery. Now I'm ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend – something I'm really looking forward to.”

Both Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne will remain on-site as the team's reserve drivers this weekend.