F1 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid: How today's race will begin

James Dielhenn's picture
5 Mar 2023
(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing and team mate Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post qualifying FIA

This is the starting grid for today's F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Charles Leclerc
  3. Sergio Perez 
  4. Carlos Sainz 
  5. Fernando Alonso
  6. George Russell 
  7. Lewis Hamilton 
  8. Lance Stroll
  9. Esteban Ocon
  10. Nico Hulkenberg 
  11. Lando Norris 
  12. Valtteri Bottas
  13. Zhou Guanyu
  14. Yuki Tsunoda 
  15. Alex Albon 
  16. Logan Sargeant
  17. Kevin Magnussen 
  18. Oscar Piastri 
  19. Nyck de Vries
  20. Pierre Gasly 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen begins his quest for a third consecutive F1 championship by starting the first race of 2023 in pole position.

His teammate Sergio Perez begins from third so keep an eye out on how Red Bull allow their drivers to race, after their relationship became strained in late-2022.

The Ferraris will be Verstappen's main competition today - Charles Leclerc is second, Carlos Sainz fourth.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton must make do with sixth and seventh after a frustrating first weekend of the season. Mercedes have already admitted that they will change the W14 concept.

Fernando Alonso has stolen headlines this weekend so far - on his Aston Martin debut, he begins from fifth with the realistic pace to fight for a podium.

 