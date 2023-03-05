F1 Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid: How today's race will begin

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

Red Bull's Max Verstappen begins his quest for a third consecutive F1 championship by starting the first race of 2023 in pole position.

His teammate Sergio Perez begins from third so keep an eye out on how Red Bull allow their drivers to race, after their relationship became strained in late-2022.

The Ferraris will be Verstappen's main competition today - Charles Leclerc is second, Carlos Sainz fourth.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton must make do with sixth and seventh after a frustrating first weekend of the season. Mercedes have already admitted that they will change the W14 concept.

Fernando Alonso has stolen headlines this weekend so far - on his Aston Martin debut, he begins from fifth with the realistic pace to fight for a podium.