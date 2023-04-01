F1 Australian Grand Prix starting grid: How the race will begin

1 Apr 2023
This is the starting grid for the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
Pos.DriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
8Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
12Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 
13Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
14Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Nyck de VriesNEDScuderia AlphaTauri
16Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
18Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing
19Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
20Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing

 

Max Verstappen will start ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after claiming his first pole position in Melbourne. 

Fernando Alonso will be eyeing his third consecutive podium finish from P4, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll.

Charles Leclerc lines up from seventh following a disappointing qualifying, ahead of star performer Alex Albon.

Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg round out the top-10 for Alpine and Haas. 

Home-favourite and McLaren's Oscar Piastri will start 16th for his first Australian GP. 

Red Bull's drivers top and tail the grid with Sergio Perez going from the very back in 20th after he crashed on his first lap in Q1 and failed to set a time. 

 

 