F1 Australian Grand Prix starting grid: How the race will begin

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 8 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 13 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Nyck de Vries NED Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 17 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 18 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake 20 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing

Max Verstappen will start ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after claiming his first pole position in Melbourne.

Fernando Alonso will be eyeing his third consecutive podium finish from P4, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll.

Charles Leclerc lines up from seventh following a disappointing qualifying, ahead of star performer Alex Albon.

Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg round out the top-10 for Alpine and Haas.

Home-favourite and McLaren's Oscar Piastri will start 16th for his first Australian GP.

Red Bull's drivers top and tail the grid with Sergio Perez going from the very back in 20th after he crashed on his first lap in Q1 and failed to set a time.