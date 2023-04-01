F1 Australian Grand Prix starting grid: How the race will begin
This is the starting grid for the F1 Australian Grand Prix.
|2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix - STARTING GRID
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|13
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|18
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
Max Verstappen will start ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after claiming his first pole position in Melbourne.
Fernando Alonso will be eyeing his third consecutive podium finish from P4, ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll.
Charles Leclerc lines up from seventh following a disappointing qualifying, ahead of star performer Alex Albon.
Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg round out the top-10 for Alpine and Haas.
Home-favourite and McLaren's Oscar Piastri will start 16th for his first Australian GP.
Red Bull's drivers top and tail the grid with Sergio Perez going from the very back in 20th after he crashed on his first lap in Q1 and failed to set a time.