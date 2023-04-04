How to watch F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Live stream for free

Red Bull have won the first three grands prix of 2023, twice through reigning champion Max Verstappen who is seeking a third consecutive title.

But, after a horrible start to the year, Mercedes finally clocked a result to be truly proud of when Lewis Hamilton finished second, behind Verstappen, last time out in Australia.

Was that a red herring? Or a sign that Hamilton is back and could push for me? Time will tell.

Fernando Alonso has been on the podium in every race so far this season and must be dreaming of taking his Aston Martin to a monumental race win.

This race weekend is the first of the season to feature a sprint race.

Was Carlos Sainz's penalty unfair or deserved? Video of Was Carlos Sainz&#039;s penalty unfair or deserved?

How to watch Azerbaijan GP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Azerbaijan Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday, April 28

Azerbaijan Grand Prix P1 - 10.30am

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying - 2pm

Saturday, April 29

Azerbaijan Grand Prix P2 - 10.30am

Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race - 2.30pm

Sunday, April 30

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - 12pm

How to watch the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

How to watch 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

How to watch 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

How to watch 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Australia

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service.