Four arrested for Charles Leclerc luxury watch theft

Two "valuable watches, the provenance of which will be investigated further," were found at the homes of one of the suspects, police say.

Leclerc had his Richard Mille watch stolen last April in Viareggio, Italy.

He was approached by two people wearing motorcycle helmets, who asked for a selfie.

Reuters report that it is not yet possible to say if either of the two watches found belong to Leclerc.

A similar case involving Lando Norris has recently been in court.

Norris, two years ago, was at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final when his £144,000 watch was stolen.

“I don’t recall exactly what happened, but Suspect One then went behind me and put his right arm around my neck and his left arm under my back,” Norris said.