F1 sprint race: What are the rules? What is the new 2024 format?

When are the six F1 sprint races?

Chinese Grand Prix - April 19-21

Miami Grand Prix - May 3-5

Austrian Grand Prix - June 28-30

United States Grand Prix - October 18-20

Sao Paulo Grand Prix - November 1-3

Qatar Grand Prix - November 29 - December 1

What has changed for 2024?

The format has been tweaked compared to 2023.

In 2023, conventional qualifying took place on Friday afternoon, while the sprint was the main event on a Saturday.

Instead for 2024, the sprint shootout has been moved to Friday afternoon after practice, with the sprint race itself taking place first thing on a Saturday.

Conventional qualifying has retained its usual spot on Saturday afternoon - the final session before the main grand prix on Sunday.

What is an F1 sprint race?

It’s a shortened race, on Saturday morning. A sprint race is a 100km dash to the finish without pit stops.

How many points are at stake?

P1 - eight points

P2 - seven points

P3 - six points

P4 - five points

P5 - four points

P6 - three points

P7 - two points

P8 - one point

What is the schedule of an F1 sprint race weekend?

Friday: Practice 1, Sprint Shootout

Saturday: Sprint Race, Qualifying

Sunday: F1 Grand Prix

What is a ‘Sprint Shootout?’

A new format has been introduced for the 2023, featuring a one-hour practice session on Friday followed by the Sprint Shootout.

This qualifying will follow the same format for normal qualifying, but with descending time (12 mins for Q1, 10 mins for Q2 and 8 mins for Q3).

For the additional Saturday qualifying, teams will be required to use new medium tyres in Q1 and Q2, before switching to softs for Q3.

The intention of the changes is to add more jeopardy in Q3 and potentially result in pole position being decided by a single-lap shootout.

The results of the sprint shootout or race will have no bearing on the grid for the grand prix.

How will penalties work?