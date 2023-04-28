In a bid to close the gap to early pace-setters Red Bull, Mercedes have brought a new rear-wing endplate, front corner, rear corner and rear suspension to Baku.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff previously teased that the Silver Arrows would be bringing “consistent” updates over the coming races in their quest to add performance to their troubled W14 car.

Despite winning the opening three races of the season, Red Bull are not standing still and have introduced a raft of updates, including a revised floor edge and floor fences.

As expected, Ferrari have brought the fewest upgrades to Baku out of the top teams - just a new rear wing.

McLaren have their first substantial upgrade package of the season, while Alpine have introduced a new floor and suspension elements.

Red Bull

Sidepod Inlet - Revised aspect ratio inlet compared to previous version, wider span and reduced in height

Coke/Engine Cover - A consequential change for the sidepod inlet geometry, no requirement to change to the Louvre exit panels.

Floor Edge - Minor revisions to the edge and wing geometries to realise latest intent

Floor Fences - The outer fence has a revised top edge profile.

Rear Corner - A single winglet on the outboard face of the wrap-around has split into two elements

Ferrari

Rear Wing - Lower Downforce Top Rear Wing design

Mercedes

Rear Wing Endplate - Subtle changes to wing tip and endplate surfaces with infill options to shed drag.

Front Corner - Increase duct exit area.

Rear Corner - Lower deflector endplate trim.

Rear Suspension - Lower wishbone outboard fairing reprofiled.

Alpine

Floor Body - Completely new floor with multiple detail changes since previous specification.

Front Suspension - Revised angle of incidence of the front top wishbone fairing.

Rear Suspension - Revised suspension leg fairings and rear brake drum flick.

Rear Wing - Revised top rear wing mainplane.

Front Wing - Trim to the front wing flap.

McLaren

Floor Body - New Floor geometry

Rear Wing - Lower Drag Rear Wing Assembly

Rear Wing - Rear Wing Flap Trims

Beam Wing - New upper Beamwing Element

Beam Wing - New upper and lower Beamwing Element

Beam Wing - New upper and lower Beamwing Element

Alfa Romeo

Rear Wing - A new configuration of the rear wing with a shorter chord

Beam Wing - A new configuration of the beam wing, moving from a stacked configuration to a biplane one.

Front Wing - New front wing flap profiles

Aston Martin

Rear Wing - The new rear wing has smaller upper elements compared to those used so far this season. There are two versions of flap to suit this wing.

Haas

Rear Wing - The rear wing prepared for the Baku circuit characteristics will generate less aerodynamic drag respect the wings used so far in 2023.

AlphaTauri

Front Wing - The new front wing flap reduces element chords and incidence to reduce overall front wing assembly downforce generated.

Coke/Engine Cover - The central bodywork exit has been altered to improve cooling performance.

Rear Wing - The new upper rear wing assembly reduces downforce generated by reducing the camber and incidence of the wing elements.

Beam Wing - The new biplane beam wing assembly reduces downforce and drag by reducing the chord and incidence of the second element.

Beam Wing - The new single element beam wing component generates less downforce and drag than the biplane assembly in the absence of the flap element.

Rear Corner - The new rear drake drum has an additional inlet inboard of the main drum fence to increase rear brake disc cooling. The drum vane cascade behind the inboard inlet has also been redesigned to increase the overall downforce generated by improving their relative positions on the drum face and increasing their number.

Williams

Beam Wing - We have a shorter chord RLW available for this event. This is the same basic geometry as the previous version but with a trim to the trailing edge

Nose - We have modified the shroud on the underside of the nosebox to alter the local curvature