Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, will drive classic F1 cars from his personal collection running on sustainable fuels to promote the ‘Race without a trace’ cause.

The German first showcased the initiative when he drove Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams FW14B at Silverstone ahead of last year’s British Grand Prix.

Mansell’s iconic Williams and the McLaren MP4/8, driven by three-time world champion Ayrton Senna in 1993, are the only two cars confirmed for the July 13-16 event so far.

Vettel said he is excited to return to the Festival for the second time having previously driven his title-winning Red Bull RB7 in 2012.

“It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years,” he said. “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend.

“I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”

The Duke of Richmond added: “I have fond memories of Sebastian’s first visit to the Festival of Speed in 2012 and am hugely excited to welcome him back to Goodwood.

“I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the Hill.

“His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.”