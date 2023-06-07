Verstappen has won five of the opening seven races of F1 2023, building up a commanding 53-point lead in the drivers’ championship over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

At the most recent race in Spain, Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton by over 24 seconds.

Reflecting on the Dutchman’s latest triumph, Marko had flowing praise for his star driver.

"You saw how Max set the fastest lap with old tyres at the end," Marko told OE24.

"He is, as they say, from another planet at the moment. He has achieved a superiority that we have never had before."

"That's Max, you can't beat that out of him.

"He always has to go to the limit, as the warning for driving over the track limits showed. But that's the mark of a great driver: He always delivers."

Red Bull’s advantage still remains significant despite their rivals - Mercedes and Ferrari - introducing significant upgrades.

"The updates of our competitors have only brought a shift [in their running order]," Marko added.

"But without wanting to be arrogant: They didn't really get closer to us, they just took turns [at being second-fastest]. And that's good for us again, because our lead in the Championship is getting bigger with every race."