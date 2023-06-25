Lewis Hamilton and Shakira romance rumours are flatly denied

They are “just friends” and recent claims that they are going on holiday together are “false”, the Mail Online report.

The rumour mill about the Mercedes F1 driver’s personal life has gone into overdrive since he was pictured with the superstar singer.

Nice to be back in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/OaE4Sg15I3 — Shakira (@shakira) June 4, 2023

“Hamilton and Shakira are planning to go on holiday together and I already know the destination,” Spanish journalist Jordi Martin had earlier claimed.

“It’s a Caribbean country, a short trip of about an hour. I have people who are close to Shakira and they have been meeting this week and she has told them that she is excited and happy.”

Reports from Vaniatis claim: “In the paddock at [Barcelona] there was cuddling and they even kissed.”

But these reports have been flatly denied now.

Hamilton was first seen with Shakira when he picked her up from her Miami home in a boat.

They were then spotted at dinner together, and she attended the F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.