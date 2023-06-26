How to watch the F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Live stream for free

This is a weekend featuring an F1 sprint race so watch out for the different format.

Red Bull have won every grand prix this season, and are surely set to claim another constructors' championship, and to crown Max Verstappen as the F1 champion for the third year in a row.

They head home to Austria as unrivalled kings of F1. But can they be thwarted on home turf?

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell proved that Mercedes have reasons to be optimistic by sharing the podium with Verstappen last time out in Spain.

Aston Martin have had a quieter few weeks but Fernando Alonso is desperate for his 33rd career grand prix win.

Verstappen and Sergio Perez have a fight on their hands.

How to watch Austrian GP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Austrian Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Austrian Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

Austrian Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday, June 30

Austrian Grand Prix P1 - 12.30pm

Austrian Grand Prix P2 - 4pm

Saturday, July 1

Austrian sprint shootout - 11am

Austrian sprint race - 3.30pm

Sunday, July 2

Austrian Grand Prix - 2pm

How to watch the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Austrian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

How to watch 2023 Austrian Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Austrian Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Austrian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

How to watch 2023 Austrian Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Austrian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

How to watch 2023 Austrian Grand Prix in Australia

