Looming problem for Red Bull? Admission that cost cap penalty to hinder 2024 car

A $7m fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time this season for breaching the 2021 budget has not affected Red Bull on track yet, as they have won every F1 grand prix in 2023 so far.

Max Verstappen is set for a third consecutive F1 championship and Red Bull will claim a second constructors’ title in a row, but problems might be around the corner.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

"Every time you have a restriction it affects you,” technical director Pierre Wache told Sky.

“We have a restriction because we were winning the championship last year and we are still leading.

"Is the 10 per cent (further) reduction affecting us in the number of runs we are doing? We do less [sic] tests, less development but we have to be even more efficient in the way we work.

"For sure it will affect the performance of the end of the year car and next year.

"The positive of it is that it is maybe developing even better processes in the system and motivation in the team. When the system is against you, it's interesting to see that it affects you in some good ways.

"I try to see the positives of it but it's clear it's affecting us."

Red Bull’s reduced wind tunnel time - their punishment for breaking the 2021 cost cap - will expire in October, but as a result of likely winning the constructors’ championship, they will again have less time than their rivals.

The RB19 has been unrivalled on track this season, romping to victory at all eight rounds so far.

Although Mercedes and Aston Martin have brought major upgrades in recent weeks to close the gap, Red Bull are still the team to beat.

They head to their home race, the F1 Austrian Grand Prix, this weekend.